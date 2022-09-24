ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Hot Weather Forecast Next Week For San Diego County

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5BUL_0i8w7Bzj00
Photo by Robin Kerr

Hot conditions were predicted to continue in San Diego County into the middle of next week, peaking Monday and Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms possible over the mountains Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Tuesday in the San Diego County deserts with dangerously hot temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

The weather service also issued an excessive heat watch from Monday morning through Wednesday evening for coastal areas and valleys with dangerously hot temperatures expected from 95 to 100 degrees.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the western valleys were expected to be in the upper 80s and near the foothills in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mountains were expected to be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid-60s and highs in the deserts were predicted to be 102 to 107 with lows in the lower 80s.

“Record highs this time of the year are high west of the mountains and so this heat wave doesn’t look to hit record territory at most areas,” the weather service said. “Can’t rule out a record or two, but we’ve had much stronger heat waves than this time of the year.”

An upper trough was predicted to move in from the northwest on Wednesday which should push the ridge off to the east. This was expected to lead to gradual cooling, lasting through late next week.

Rain over the mountains was possible beginning Wednesday as an upper trough may cut off and pull some moisture into the region.

Wind gusts near 20 knots across the outer waters and near San Clemente Island were expected each afternoon and evening through Sunday. Otherwise, no hazardous marine weather was expected through Wednesday.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

As Heat Waves Increase, People Should Know How Extreme Temps Affect the Body

Recently, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for San Diego County. The warning stated, “Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100° F,” were possible. It cautioned that extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for people working or participating in outdoor activities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego to Unveil ‘Arctic Rescue’ Roller Coaster Next Spring

Construction is underway on a new attraction at SeaWorld San Diego, Arctic Rescue, the longest and fastest straddle coaster on the West Coast, that will open in spring 2023. The family-friendly roller coaster will allow passengers to experience the sensation of riding a snowmobile at speeds up to 40 mph along a 2,800-foot-long track as they race to help animals in danger, park officials said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Times of San Diego

Sorry, San Diego County – Gas Prices Shooting Up Again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 8.5 cents Saturday to $5.652, its 21st increase in the last 22 days. The average price has risen 43.3 cents over the past 22 days, including 4.1 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 26.6 cents more than one week ago, 37.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.308 greater than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Redwood Terrace Apartment Complex in San Diego’s North Park Neighborhood Sold for $8,075,725

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced the sale of Redwood Terrace, an 18-unit apartment complex located in San Diego. The asset sold for $8,075,725. Ben Sierpina, senior associate, and Raymond Choi, senior vice president of investments, in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Heat Waves#High West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Times of San Diego

House Fire in Clairemont Mesa Sends 3 People to Hospital

Three people needed medical treatment Sunday after a house fire in Clairemont Mesa West near the Tecolote Canyon Golf Course, fire officials said. The fire was reported at 12:44 p.m. in the 5300 block of Burford Street. The first firefighting unit arrived at 12:49 p.m., according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy