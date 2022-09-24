ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets rank as 16th best franchise over last 5 years

By Josh Matthews
 4 days ago
While the Brooklyn Nets are an improving organization, Bleacher Report ranked the best teams from over the past half-decade with the Nets sitting right under half, at 16th.

Basketball journalist Zack Buckley of Bleacher Report ranked the team at 16th, below the Pacers and above the Spurs.

“This is…frustrating, honestly. For the majority of this half-decade, Brooklyn has had both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the roster. Other players to pass through the borough over this stretch include: James Harden, Ben Simmons, Jarrett Allen, D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert. Now, look at those numbers again: barely above .500, basically breaking even in terms of efficiency, a single playoff series win. How is that possible? How have the Nets failed to win anything of substance with this kind of talent? Well, the Nets have played 390 games during this stretch, and only three players have appeared in 170-plus of them: Allen, Dinwiddie and Joe Harris. Durant and Irving have 193 appearances combined. Harden suited up just 80 times for the Nets; Simmons still hasn’t debuted. Maybe everything clicks one of these seasons and the Nets embark on a championship run, but it’s been a while since Brooklyn’s whole was anywhere near the sum of its parts.”

