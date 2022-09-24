Read full article on original website
RAIDERS SNEAK PAST HUBBARD
CANFIEKD OH- South Range came in to Tuesday night needing to gather momentum in to the second half of the season. They took a big home victory over Hubbard in four sets. (25-23 24-26 25-22 25-21) Maria Primavera had a monster day going for a double double with 17 kills,...
GIRARD PUTS DOWN FITCH IN STRAIGHT SETS
GIRARD OH- It was a marquee matchup on Monday night in the volleyball scene as Girard and Fitch faced off in a non conference match. With Girard being ranked 6 in the YSN Power Rankings, and Fitch ranked 3rd, it was a showdown for the ages. However, Girard made sure that the excitement was short lived. They dominated their way to a sweep of the Falcons to send a message to the rest of the teams in the area. (25-18 25-14 25-22)
LAKEVIEW ROCKS THE FIELDHOUSE
STRUTHERS OH- Lakeview continued their run inside the NE8 on Tuesday as they traveled to Struthers and sweeps away the Wildcats. (25-10 25-5 25-11) Tara Lytle stayed hot as she led the offense with 15 kills. Maggie Pavlansky ran the Bulldog offense well as she finished with 23 assists. Brook Schneider handled the back row with 13 digs to lead the defense. Pavlansky, and Reagan Price both finished with 4 aces as well.
TIGERS HUNT DOWN BOARDMAN
HOWLAND OH- It was a cold and wet Monday evening in Howland as the Lady Tigers played host to the Boardman Lady Spartans. The Tigers got off to a quick start as Gracie Villwock snagged the first goal of the day within the first fifteen minutes of play. But from there it was a slow defensive battle for quite some time as neither team could get anything past midfield. Boardman in the middle of the first half was able to grab a goal thanks to a great run from Morgan Auck to even the contest back up. However, the Lady Tigers would quickly take another goal from Ava Yannucci to recapture the lead at the end of the first half. In the second half of play it was all Tigers, Kalliopi Liakaris would score the first goal and Villwock would take the second, which was also the second of the day for her.
THE RAMS NOT SHAKEN BY SALEM
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Mineral Ridge improved to a record of 14-1 with their fourth non-conference victory on Monday and remain 10-0 in the conference. The Rams were led by Ava Hulett with 13 kills, 10 digs and 4 aces, Sammie Aulet with 23 assists, 8 aces and 3 kills and Faith Schneider with 18 digs and 5 kills. Salem now with a season record of 4-11 was led by Zoie Reid with 7 kills, Kayla Johnson with 3 kills and Sofia Cibien with 15 assists.
A RACE TO THE FINISH
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – It takes a lot of mental toughness when it comes to excelling at the sport of Cross Country, not only do you have to be in pristine physical shape, but you also have to be able to have the courage inside you to be able to push yourself when your body doesn’t want to go any further. Jarett Gordulic and Rachel Klucinec each embody what it takes to be successful at such a difficult sport. Jarett and Rachel are both coming off great performances at the Canfield Fairgrounds where they were able to place Top 50 in their events!
SPRINGFIELD TAKES BATTLE OF THE TIGERS
NEWTON FALLS OH- Two Tigers met on Monday evening, but only one would be allowed to call themselves victors. It was a thrilling finish, but eventually Springfield came out in a five set win. (15-25 25-17 21-25 25-23 15-7) Baelyn Brungard led the way for the Tigers with 12 kills...
CARLA CREATES ALL THE MOMENTS
CAMPBELL OH- Another milestone has been reached in the volleyball world! This time around it came in Campbell as their setter Carla Ramirez-Ortiz. The area is stocked full of tremendous setters that have accomplished great things, so Ortiz is joining great company. She is a big reason for this program’s turnaround this season. After winning a tournament game last year, the Red Devils have continued their strong play. Under head coach Tyler Allen the Devils have burst on to the scene. Carla has found a way to build a strong bond with all of her hitters. They have been playing together for so long that chemistry and rhythm is almost second nature. However, it wasn’t always that way. With English being Ortiz’s second language there has been a communication barrier to get through. The family atmosphere of the Campbell volleyball program has made every obstacle Carla has faced easy to get by. Now that nothing else is in her way, you gotta sit back and watch the show.
SIMONS SAYS KEEP ON SETTING IT UP
AUSTINTOWN OH- When talking in the world of high school volleyball, few freshmen are able to step into a role as important as setter and find success so quickly. Looking even deeper at Austintown Fitch specifically, it is even rarer. However, the talent level of Falcon freshmen Rylie Simons is the real deal!
TREMENDOUS THORNTON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Keegan Thornton has been a big contributor to the success that the Ursuline Boys Golf team has had in 2022, and you give credit to the experience he has given to the team. Thornton, the only senior on this year’s squad, has placed close to the top for the Irish in many events this season, including a round of 41 vs. Struthers on Senior Night. Keegan has shown the patience that it takes to truly be a good golfer, and he has also put in the time that is needed when you are trying to perfect your craft.
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 6) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Coming off a victory in one of the most thrilling games in the Mahoning Valley this season over Chaney, the Ursuline Irish need to turn the page quickly mentally as they face another very tough opponent this week that has given them trouble in the past in Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s. St. V’s, also dubbed the “fighting Irish” have had their way historically with Ursuline on the gridiron, as the Irish have not taken down St. V’s in a decade. Both teams come into this battle with only one loss on the season, St. V’s loss coming to Glenville way back in Week 1 25-0, while Ursuline’s only blemish on their record came to the hands of Austintown Fitch back in Week 4, where the Irish fell 42-34.
WATERLOO CONTINUES DOMINANT RUN
ATWATER OH-The Vikings hosted Newton Falls Monday night and came away with a 9-0 victory. The team was led in scoring by Kaira English with five goals, Rose Couts with three goals, and Abby Mazur with her first goal of the season. Sydney Jackson contributed with three assists, Olivia Boyle had two assists, and Bayley English had one assist. Sophia Wood and Grace Yarian kept Newton Falls scoreless with a save a piece in the net.
RESERVE PASSES NON CONFERENCE TEST
BERLIN CENTER OH- Western Reserve got a big non conference win as they beat Mooney on Monday night 3-0. (25-11. 25-17. 25-14). Improving their record to 11-4. Madison Leone had 13 assists. Lisa Eichert had 13 digs 7 kills and 3 Aces. Alyvia Hughes had 12 Kills and 3 blocks. Angelina Cappabianca had 3 blocks 4 kills 14 service points.
WET AND WILDCATS GET WIN OVER JEFFERSON
JEFFERSON, OH- In an EXTREMELY wet, chilling, and lightening delayed game, Struthers came out on top in a 1-0 victory over the Jefferson Falcons. With under a minute left in play, the Lady Cats put one in thanks to a composed corner by Lorieona Jannone. Struthers will hop back on...
AUER COMPLETES THE ACE RECORD TRIFECTA
COLUMBIANA OH- Grace Auer has already locked in some impressive serving records this season. Coming in to Tuesday, Auer already had the record for aces in a career, and aces in a match. All she needed was aces in a season. With 8 of them on the night Auer broke the record with 80 and counting in the campaign. The Rebels were also able to sweep Newton Falls. (25-9 25-15 25-10)
LUCAS LOVES THE TRENCHES
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – There have been many standout football players that have dawned the Green and Gold for the Ursuline Irish throughout the years, and Isaac Lucas. fits right into that long list. The Ball State commit is one of the many linemen for Ursuline who came into this year with prior varsity. experience, and he is one of the big reasons why the Irish have had such high expectations this season after advancing all the way to the state championship game a year ago. If the Irish can find a way to take down the Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s Fighting Irish this week, a feat they haven’t done successfully in a decade, it will take a group effort, and Lucas can be one of the big names to look at to lead the way.
WELCOME TO VESEY VISION
WARREN OH- Great players will always find ways to ask themselves “what else can I do to help my team win?” For Champion’s Nick Vesey , he’s been asking, and answering that question his whole career. He’s been put in a bunch of different spots and taken more and more responsibility to help his team win. It’s what makes him so valuable to the Champion family. This season after a tough start to the season, Coach Conrad says Vesey was one of the players that came to him and asked what more he could do for his teammates. So now in a new more producing spot, Vesey has started to shine bright for the Flashes.
URSULINE GOLF DOMINATES THE GREENS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The 2022 Ursuline Irish Girls Golf squad brings a lot of senior leadership to the Fall season, and Serena Grenga and Maddie Rauzan have been there every step of the way to help the Irish provide good scores as a team. Grenga and Rauzan, alongside their teammates, were able to help Ursuline capture the 2022 Terlesky Invitational. Serena and Maddie have played a pivotal role in each event this year, as they have been big performers for the Irish on the course throughout their time playing. Ursuline has won multiple events this year, and you can give a lot of credit to the experience of this year’s squad.
BOARDMAN PULLS OFF COMEBACK
YOUNGSTOWN OH- It was a backyard brawl on Tuesday night as Mooney welcomed in Boardman for a big matchup. The Spartans found themselves down 2-0 in the match, and then won 3 sets in a row to earn the victory (18-25 22-25 25-19 25-19 15-7) Sydney Yauger led the Spartans...
CHEER CAPTURES EVERYONE’S HEARTS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – A lot of pride comes with being a cheerleader for the Ursuline Irish, and Gabby Howe and Olivia Perline fully embody that. The duo has been able to be a part of a lot of fun moments cheering on the Irish on the gridiron over the past few years and have made a lot of memories along the way. They hope to create many more over the next few months as Ursuline looks to get back to a position they were in last year, the state championship game, and win that final game in Week 16 this time around. Howe and Perline help a squad that hypes up the Irish support system and help guide them on their way to victory.
