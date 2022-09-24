CAMPBELL OH- Another milestone has been reached in the volleyball world! This time around it came in Campbell as their setter Carla Ramirez-Ortiz. The area is stocked full of tremendous setters that have accomplished great things, so Ortiz is joining great company. She is a big reason for this program’s turnaround this season. After winning a tournament game last year, the Red Devils have continued their strong play. Under head coach Tyler Allen the Devils have burst on to the scene. Carla has found a way to build a strong bond with all of her hitters. They have been playing together for so long that chemistry and rhythm is almost second nature. However, it wasn’t always that way. With English being Ortiz’s second language there has been a communication barrier to get through. The family atmosphere of the Campbell volleyball program has made every obstacle Carla has faced easy to get by. Now that nothing else is in her way, you gotta sit back and watch the show.

