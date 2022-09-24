HOWLAND OH- It was a cold and wet Monday evening in Howland as the Lady Tigers played host to the Boardman Lady Spartans. The Tigers got off to a quick start as Gracie Villwock snagged the first goal of the day within the first fifteen minutes of play. But from there it was a slow defensive battle for quite some time as neither team could get anything past midfield. Boardman in the middle of the first half was able to grab a goal thanks to a great run from Morgan Auck to even the contest back up. However, the Lady Tigers would quickly take another goal from Ava Yannucci to recapture the lead at the end of the first half. In the second half of play it was all Tigers, Kalliopi Liakaris would score the first goal and Villwock would take the second, which was also the second of the day for her.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO