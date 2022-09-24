Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Millions brace for life-threatening Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian’s “extremely dangerous” eyewall – just shy of Category 5 strength – is moving onshore in southwestern Florida, with the storm poised to inflict “catastrophic” winds and storm surge across a large portion of the state, forecasters say. And it’s already bringing...
nypressnews.com
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian forecast to hit Florida’s west coast as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida’s west coast late Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, officials said. “The National Hurricane Center is now predicting that landfall will be Venice in 35 hours, at 125 mph … making it a major, Category 3, landfalling hurricane,” Kevin Guthrie, director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said at a press conference Tuesday morning.
nypressnews.com
Hurricane Ian disrupts business and travel in Florida
Hurricane Ian is disrupting businesses and travel in Florida as it barreled toward the state’s west coast Tuesday, grounding flights and forcing Tampa and Orlando to close its international airports. Tampa International Airport officials said they are suspending all flight operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday to prepare the...
nypressnews.com
California spends billions rebuilding burned towns. The case for calling it quits
GREENVILLE, Calif. — Most days, Ken Donnell steals a moment to gaze at the forested valley that surrounds this remote grid of streets in the mountains. Before the Dixie fire came barreling through the Sierra Nevada last year, leveling everything here but a few houses, businesses and a school, this was a charming — if dying — Gold Rush-era town that about 800 people called home. Now, much of the charm is gone along with most of the residents, replaced by the skeletal remains of conifer trees and the deathly silence of block after empty block.
nypressnews.com
Election workers train for battle against conspiracy theories and misinformation before midterms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From his perch in an elementary school gym during last month’s Michigan primary, Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp oversaw the electronic book of eligible voters, while first-time election workers Kimberly and Shayne Becher helped check people in and explain how to fill out ballots.
nypressnews.com
Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California
A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said. The driver...
nypressnews.com
19-year-old soldier from Massachusetts accounted for 72 years after he was reported missing during Korean War
A soldier from Massachusetts who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp has been accounted for using modern scientific techniques, military officials said. Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo, 19, of East Boston, was accounted for in August, according...
nypressnews.com
Arizona woman smuggled hundreds of illegal immigrants across border for 15K each: police
An Arizona woman is accused of smuggling hundreds of illegal immigrants into the US after they coughed up as much as $15,000 a pop to get across the border, authorities say. Tania Estudillo Hernandez allegedly smuggled between 80 and 100 migrants a month into the country for six months before she was arrested Friday.
nypressnews.com
GOP’s Molinaro leads Dem Riley in Hudson Valley race that could tip House control: poll
Republicans may have Gov. Kathy Hochul partly to thank if they win back a battleground seat in the Hudson Valley previously occupied by Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado — helping them in possibly retaking the House majority in the midterm elections. Marc Molinaro, the Republican Dutchess County Executive, leads Democratic...
nypressnews.com
Texas Gov. Abbott’s campaign says two volunteers were assaulted while knocking on doors
Two volunteers for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s reelection campaign were assaulted while knocking on doors in a Houston suburb on Saturday, Harris County law enforcement officials said. A suspect chased the two volunteers through a neighborhood in Humble, ripped off the sideview mirrors of the car they were in...
nypressnews.com
Nearly 100 Virginia schools hold walkouts over revised transgender student policies
Students from nearly 100 Virginia schools will stage walkouts Tuesday in protest of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s changes to the policies applying to transgender students. Mr. Youngkin’s model transgender policy changes require students to use the bathroom or locker room of the sex they were born as, according to...
nypressnews.com
‘Just a hell of a kid,’ says father of trooper shot on duty
After all, when the trooper was airlifted to Harborview last week, he was in critical condition. What a difference a few days makes. “He still has a little road to go,” said Dean Atkinson Sr. “But he’s in the condition where there’s nothing that would prevent him from performing his duties as a trooper in the future.”
