valpo.life
Valparaiso Parks Department maintenance team allows Valpo to shine
Maintaining and cleaning over 800 acres of land is no small feat. Creating spaces that are not only pristine but also welcoming makes that task even more difficult. That is exactly what the Valparaiso Parks Department maintenance staff does day in and day out. All of this work is handled...
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 29 – October 2
Interested in watching an exciting cross country race, learning how to perform life-saving skills like CPR, stargaze with astronomers, or attend one of many fall-themed festivals this weekend? You’ve come to the right place, because below you can find a list of some of the best events to get up to this weekend in communities across the Region.
valpo.life
Purdue Northwest brings culture and community together at second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival
Community and culture came together at Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival. Held in the parking garage at PNW’s Hammond campus, the festival provided multiple levels of displays, vendors, food, family activities, live entertainment and informational booths. This year was the first year the festival...
Open for Business: Companies expand, set up shop in Region and North Central Indiana
Northwest Indiana and the Elkhart-South Bend area have experienced their respective share of new business openings in recent weeks. The post Open for Business: Companies expand, set up shop in Region and North Central Indiana appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
valpo.life
Horizon Bank Awards $5,000 Grant to Shirley Heinze Land Trust
Horizon Bank is pleased to announce the recent grant awarded to Shirley Heinze Land Trust in Valparaiso, Indiana. A check in the amount of $5,000 was presented by Rachel Saxon, Horizon Bank’s Vice President, Internal Audit Manager to Kristopher Krouse, Executive Director of Shirley Heinze Land Trust. The funds...
valpo.life
City of Valparaiso Seeks Nominations for Good Neighbor Award
The City of Valparaiso is seeking nominations for its annual Good Neighbor Recognition, launched in 2020 to highlight an individual who demonstrates exemplary commitment to their neighborhood and the greater community through volunteerism and service. “This Good Neighbor Award is one way we can recognize people who are engaged in Valparaiso and doing extraordinary things in our community,” said Mayor Matt Murphy. Last year’s Good Neighbor Award was presented to Susie Hord.
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Merrillville, IN
As one of the biggest hubs of Northwest Indiana, historic Merrillville has a lot to offer. From the Deep River Waterpark to the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, Merrillville is known for its attractions and welcoming atmosphere. The town is also known for its great eats, which is why so...
abc57.com
Trick or treat times for Halloween 2022
*Please note: Not all areas have announced the times for trick or treating. We will update this list when new times are announced. It will be updated through October 31st. Baroda - Trail and Treat on October 29 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hess Lake Park [. ]. Baroda...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo looking to slow down traffic to Brooks at Vale Park development
Valparaiso is working to ease the traffic impact of the Brooks at Vale Park development. The board of works last week agreed to hire engineering firm DLZ to design traffic calming measures for Vale Park Road though the existing Keystone Commons subdivision. Chief Deputy Engineer Matt Zurbriggen told board members...
valpo.life
McAfee Animal Hospital puts its best paw forward to protect its patients
McAfee Animal Hospital in Valparaiso is continuing to serve its community of pets and owners despite the obstacles of current events. Recovering from the pandemic, the increase in working from home, and overall lifestyle transitions have impacted patients of local practices, just like at McAfee. With the increased need for...
etxview.com
Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana
VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
Inside Indiana Business
$240M mixed-use development for Michigan City
A $240 million mixed-use development is planned for Michigan City. Indianapolis attorney and northwest Indiana native Tom Dakich will have more on how the massive South Shore Double Track project is fueling big growth.
Silver Alert for Portage teen canceled
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for a 13-year-old boy from Portage has been canceled. FOX59 has reached out to authorities to see if he was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: NOTE: The teenager’s identity has been removed from the story out of privacy concerns. PORTAGE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing […]
valpo.life
NITCO adds new homes to Fiber Network to service more Customers
This fall Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co. (NITCO) will add 175 homes to its growing list of fiber accessible homes as the company continues its expansion plans. The communities of DeMotte and Roselawn, Indiana will be the focus as NITCO builds fiber in the Rolling Meadows subdivision of DeMotte and to residents and businesses along County line Road in Roselawn. NITCO continues to expand its high speed fiber broadband network throughout its service area located in Porter, Jasper, Newton and Lake Counties. Over 6,000 homes and businesses in the NITCO service area now have gigabit internet capability and there are more to come in the fall of 2022 and 2023.
Central Indiana ‘Demon Home’ is So Terrifying, Some Paranormal Investigators Won’t Ever Go Back
Remember the movie Poltergeist where the house was built on an old burial ground and the spirits of the buried didn't like it? Well, something like that has to be going on with this house. Evil spirits linger in the house terrorizing all who've ever lived there or gone inside.
valpo.life
Community Healthcare System to host Targeted Career Fairs
Community Hospital has immediate openings for registered nurses in the Emergency Department, Med Surg, Neuro ICU/IMCU and Telemetry. Additional positions are available for CT techs, surgery techs and respiratory therapists. The hospital is hosting a career fair from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. For more information, call 219- 836-4568.
hometownnewsnow.com
Stray Bullet Scare for Young Family
(La Porte County, IN) - A Rolling Prairie family had a close call with an apparent stray bullet while driving home. According to La Porte County Police, a 31-year-old man and his wife and child were in the 400 North and 850 East area at about 1 p.m. on Sunday when they heard a loud bang. When they got home, police said a bullet hole was in the driver’s side door near the window.
