ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valpo.life

Valparaiso Parks Department maintenance team allows Valpo to shine

Maintaining and cleaning over 800 acres of land is no small feat. Creating spaces that are not only pristine but also welcoming makes that task even more difficult. That is exactly what the Valparaiso Parks Department maintenance staff does day in and day out. All of this work is handled...
VALPARAISO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Secret Chicago

These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall

Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Horizon Bank Awards $5,000 Grant to Shirley Heinze Land Trust

Horizon Bank is pleased to announce the recent grant awarded to Shirley Heinze Land Trust in Valparaiso, Indiana. A check in the amount of $5,000 was presented by Rachel Saxon, Horizon Bank’s Vice President, Internal Audit Manager to Kristopher Krouse, Executive Director of Shirley Heinze Land Trust. The funds...
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

City of Valparaiso Seeks Nominations for Good Neighbor Award

The City of Valparaiso is seeking nominations for its annual Good Neighbor Recognition, launched in 2020 to highlight an individual who demonstrates exemplary commitment to their neighborhood and the greater community through volunteerism and service. “This Good Neighbor Award is one way we can recognize people who are engaged in Valparaiso and doing extraordinary things in our community,” said Mayor Matt Murphy. Last year’s Good Neighbor Award was presented to Susie Hord.
VALPARAISO, IN
Secret Chicago

An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville

Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms.  The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day.  Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices.  Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Ores#Mores#Family Fun#Family Activities
Eater

Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot

There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
CHICAGO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Merrillville, IN

As one of the biggest hubs of Northwest Indiana, historic Merrillville has a lot to offer. From the Deep River Waterpark to the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, Merrillville is known for its attractions and welcoming atmosphere. The town is also known for its great eats, which is why so...
abc57.com

Trick or treat times for Halloween 2022

*Please note: Not all areas have announced the times for trick or treating. We will update this list when new times are announced. It will be updated through October 31st. Baroda - Trail and Treat on October 29 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hess Lake Park [. ]. Baroda...
STURGIS, MI
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo looking to slow down traffic to Brooks at Vale Park development

Valparaiso is working to ease the traffic impact of the Brooks at Vale Park development. The board of works last week agreed to hire engineering firm DLZ to design traffic calming measures for Vale Park Road though the existing Keystone Commons subdivision. Chief Deputy Engineer Matt Zurbriggen told board members...
VALPARAISO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Hiking
valpo.life

McAfee Animal Hospital puts its best paw forward to protect its patients

McAfee Animal Hospital in Valparaiso is continuing to serve its community of pets and owners despite the obstacles of current events. Recovering from the pandemic, the increase in working from home, and overall lifestyle transitions have impacted patients of local practices, just like at McAfee. With the increased need for...
VALPARAISO, IN
etxview.com

Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana

VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
Inside Indiana Business

$240M mixed-use development for Michigan City

A $240 million mixed-use development is planned for Michigan City. Indianapolis attorney and northwest Indiana native Tom Dakich will have more on how the massive South Shore Double Track project is fueling big growth.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert for Portage teen canceled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for a 13-year-old boy from Portage has been canceled. FOX59 has reached out to authorities to see if he was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: NOTE: The teenager’s identity has been removed from the story out of privacy concerns. PORTAGE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing […]
PORTAGE, IN
valpo.life

NITCO adds new homes to Fiber Network to service more Customers

This fall Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co. (NITCO) will add 175 homes to its growing list of fiber accessible homes as the company continues its expansion plans. The communities of DeMotte and Roselawn, Indiana will be the focus as NITCO builds fiber in the Rolling Meadows subdivision of DeMotte and to residents and businesses along County line Road in Roselawn. NITCO continues to expand its high speed fiber broadband network throughout its service area located in Porter, Jasper, Newton and Lake Counties. Over 6,000 homes and businesses in the NITCO service area now have gigabit internet capability and there are more to come in the fall of 2022 and 2023.
ROSELAWN, IN
valpo.life

Community Healthcare System to host Targeted Career Fairs

Community Hospital has immediate openings for registered nurses in the Emergency Department, Med Surg, Neuro ICU/IMCU and Telemetry. Additional positions are available for CT techs, surgery techs and respiratory therapists. The hospital is hosting a career fair from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. For more information, call 219- 836-4568.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Stray Bullet Scare for Young Family

(La Porte County, IN) - A Rolling Prairie family had a close call with an apparent stray bullet while driving home. According to La Porte County Police, a 31-year-old man and his wife and child were in the 400 North and 850 East area at about 1 p.m. on Sunday when they heard a loud bang. When they got home, police said a bullet hole was in the driver’s side door near the window.
ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy