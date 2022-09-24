The pro wrestling world is in mourning today, because a beloved ring announcer has passed away. Sadly, WOW’s ring announcer Dan Masters was taken far too soon. Women Of Wrestling is still trying hard to gain a foothold in the larger pro wrestling landscape. Through that journey, they had a ring announcer who was very dedicated to the promotion. Jack Ford took to Twitter and informed fans that Dan Masters, the prime announcer for Women’s Of Wrestling, passed away due to an automobile accident in El Salvador.

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO