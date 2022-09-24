ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 - US Pace - Spoilers

Gilead has been dealing with the fallout from the murder of Fred Waterford, broadcasting an elaborate funeral for him to show to the world. They have sent Serena back to Canada permanently and Janine once again almost dies when Esther poisons them both before they are both to be returned into "service" as handmaids - leading to a very emotional scene where Aunt Lydia promises god that she will change... but will she? and how many more lives will Janine have?! The woman has more than a cat!
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Witcher: Blood Origin star reveals scariest part of filming ITVs Karen Pirie

Witcher: Blood Origin star Zach Wyatt has revealed what the scariest part of filming ITV's new crime drama Karen Pirie was. Based on Val McDermid's acclaimed novel The Distant Echo, the three-episode series follows Pirie, a young, fearless Scottish investigator with a quick mouth and determined desire for the truth, who reopens a historic murder case that has renewed interest thanks to a provocative true crime podcast.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Corrie: Who else will Stephen kill?

Soap serial killers normally kill three before being arrested/bumped off themselves. I’ll have a guess at his wife and then someone with no relevance to him but a character that will be leaving in the next few months. Ryan maybe?. I also think that scaffolding outside No.1 has got...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adjoa Andoh
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks kills off character in shock double episode

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Wednesday's first-look episode, which is available to watch now on All 4. As these scenes haven't yet aired on TV, this article contains major storyline details that some viewers may prefer to avoid. Hollyoaks has confirmed who dies in tonight's dramatic double episode (September 28). The...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bridgerton Story#Sex Education
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon's fireproof Targaryen mystery solved

House of the Dragon episode six spoilers follow. House of the Dragon episode six came to a scorching end when Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) took her own life by dragon fire. That is she asked her dragon Vaghar to burn her alive. After an arduous labour, Laena was unable to...
TV SERIES
HOLAUSA

Monarch removes Prince and Princess titles from 4 grandchildren

The Danish Royal House has announced changes in titles for the children of Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son Prince Joachim. The monarch’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess will be “discontinued” starting next year. RELATED: ...
WORLD
digitalspy.com

All Stars line up revealed

It's a pretty solid line up, Fatima is a very welcom addition. Most with their best days well behind them , i expect this to be a bit of a disaster for itv as there is never much appetite for “all star” shows in the uk. Posts: 22,565.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street plans upsetting bullying scenes for Max Turner

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Max’s bullying problem in Coronation Street shows no sign of resolving itself, and things are set to get even worse for him in scenes to air on the ITV soap next week. Max makes it clear to David that he wants to be picked up...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
digitalspy.com

EE - Eve

Is it just me who loves Eve as a character? She brings such warmth and humour to the show, but can also do drama really well. Heather Peace is such a great actress and I really hope she sticks with EE for a while. I know she’s had many other roles in the past and probably wouldn’t struggle for work, but I think Eve is such a great character with potential for a long-term future on the show.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Revisitting Fang Rock and Terrance

I was never a great fan of this story as a kid, it just didn't provide the scare or tension factor so I thought I'd rewatch it again with fresh eyes. It certainly zips along and is well paced, the characters have some great lines and it's very atmospheric. Even though it was filmed in the 70's the Lighthouse setting helps it feel like a more modern story. Maybe my younger astute self wasn't happy because I could sense a change in tone from the previous 3 seasons.
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star responds to shock death in latest episode

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has killed off Leo Thompkins in a heated clash with Stephen Reid. The ITV soap has cemented Stephen's status as Corrie's next big villain after the feud between the two men ended in tragedy. Monday's episode saw Leo discover that Stephen is planning to...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks offers first look at Shaq and Verity's deadly stunt drama

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has delivered a shocking first look at tonight's (September 28) double-episode. Below, you'll find Shaq Qureshi and Verity Hutchinson hanging high up the carnival's climbing wall, but as two explosions go off, they've no other option but to continue their ascent and roll the dice of death.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks reveals Norma Crow's big secret in stunt episode

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Wednesday's first-look episode, which is available to watch now on All 4. As these scenes haven't yet aired on TV, this article contains storyline details that some viewers may prefer to avoid. Hollyoaks reveals a huge secret about Norma Crow in today's unmissable double episode (September...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Romantic Pair-ups in Soaps

Do you like to see the same couples break up and get back together time and time again?. I wonder why they are such a popular trope. I don’t understand why TBTB decide that some couples belong to each other permanently, and any break-up is always temporary. Are fans...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Shadow and Bone cast reveal sneak peek at season two

A sneak peek at the second season of Shadow and Bone has been released. Netflix dropped the teaser trailer at its TUDUM fan event, which saw the streaming service announce a ton of details about upcoming projects. The 54-second video for the fantasy series showcases a variety of action scenes,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy