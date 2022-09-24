Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
It’s ‘Artrageous’ in Oconomowoc!
Now in its eighth year, Artrageous, a one-of-a-kind show blending dance, creativity and art, returns to the Oconomowoc Arts Center, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Artrageous, which features a performance troupe of 10 artists and dancers, formed in Vancouver, Canada in the 1980s as a street performance group. Artageous now performs shows, which include popular music, dance, puppetry and creating giant paintings, worldwide.
A new venue for Festa Italiana
Festa Italiana was held in the Italian Community Center for the first time in its 43-year history after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest
The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
Jeffrey Dahmer Victims' Wisconsin Memorial Sparks Controversy
The series is currently available to watch on the streaming app.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: The Cavon Walker Collection
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Camryn Thomas-Walker of the The Cavon Walker Collection joined CBS 58 in studio for a segment on Racine & Me. Walker says he started sewing in 2013-2014 and would often customize brims on baseball caps and change the fabric on the brim. His own collection...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Harbor Fest
Milwaukee Harbor Fest is a free family friendly festival celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Join Harbor District, Inc., Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center at Harbor Fest for another year of family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats! Harbor Fest will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the 600 block on E. Greenfield Avenue. Release a baby sturgeon with Riveredge Nature Center, cheer on the artist and their boat floats during the Milwaukee Riverkeeper Boat Parade, and enjoy the live music, local food, and activities at Harbor Fest!
TMZ.com
Jeffrey Dahmer Victims Memorial Plan Causing Concerns for Milwaukee Officials
Discussions are underway on how best to honor the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ... but officials in Milwaukee are concerned a physical memorial site could attract the wrong folks. On the heels of the new Netflix series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" -- which has stirred plenty of...
cohaitungchi.com
Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples
You are reading: Things for couples to do in milwaukee | Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples. Such a diverse place with tonnes of awesome things to do this weekend. No more boring indoor date nights with these fun and unique date night ideas in Milwaukee. Whether...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Petfest 2022 at Milwaukee's Henry Maier Festival Park
MILWAUKEE - Petfest 2022 brought pets and pet lovers to Milwaukee's Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event was open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and allowed guests to have free, open play for dogs and check out local vendors. Saturday's main event marked the ninth...
On Milwaukee
New Italian restaurant, Il Cervo, slated for forthcoming The Trade hotel
At a press event this morning, representatives from the Milwaukee Bucks, NCG Hospitality and Food Fight Restaurant Group announced the name and concept for a new Italian restaurant slated for The Trade, a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel which is forecasted to open in March of 2023. “We are excited to...
wxerfm.com
The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 9/30/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Jackson Elementary School in Sheboygan Brat Fry is tonight (Friday) from 4-7. It’s also their first ever craft fair. Up to 22 vendors along with food and raffles. https://wxerfm.com/events/338810/
On Milwaukee
Trouble and Sons Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant to reopen Tuesday with new chef
After a six-week closure, Trouble and Sons Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, 133 E. Silver Spring Dr., will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After struggling with staffing issues for the bulk of 2022, owners Anne Marie Arroyo and Tamela Greene are pleased to reopen the restaurant with a new executive chef at the helm who also happens to share Arroyo and Green’s shared passion for motorcycles.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop in the 58 Hometowns tour series finds Natalie Shepherd and company heading to Kenosha County to visit Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Ahead of the tour, we spoke with Sarah Howard, executive director for Pleasant Prairie.
Amazing Wisconsin Airbnb With Indoor Heated Pool A Bar And Arcade!
We found this AWESOME vacation home near Milwaukee Wisconsin!. Looking to get away, but not too far away? This Airbnb near Milwaukee Wisconsin is the perfect vacation spot!. The awesome thing about this property is that it has an amazing heated indoor pool area, a bar/game room, and access to the park/lake! The property is nestled over an acre giving you space to spread out while being 30 minutes from downtown Milwaukee.
milwaukeerecord.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first Milwaukee location this week
We’re currently living in the golden era of the chicken sandwich. There’s never been more places to procure these portable poultry preparations, and it’s safe to say there’s never been more inventive or more delicious takes on chicken sandwiches than there are right now. Milwaukee is no exception, with countless local establishments getting in on the hot chicken trend, as national chains (with local availability) also throw their hat into the ring.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gunfire near 27th and Ruby on camera, neighbors 'shocked'
MILWAUKEE - A hail of gunfire in a Milwaukee alley near 27th and Ruby early Wednesday, Sept. 21, was captured by a neighbor's doorbell camera. The surveillance shows what police and many Milwaukeeans are up against. Despite repeated requests for information, Milwaukee police did not share details about this incident...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bruce & Donna Schroeder of Kenosha to mark 50th wedding anniversary
Bruce and Donna Schroeder of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary this week. Bruce Schroeder met Donna Lane at the Kenosha Courthouse when Bruce worked as an Assistant District Attorney and Donna was a Deputy Clerk of Court. They were married on Sept. 30, 1972, at St. James Catholic Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha for 50 years.
Lifeguard shortage closes pond, West Bend launches recruitment campaign
For the second time in more than 85 years, the Regner Park Pond in West Bend closed for the summer. The first time it happened was during the height of the covid-19 pandemic.
ibmadison.com
Food Fight to open restaurant in Deer District
Food Fight Restaurant Group will open an Italian restaurant atop an elegant hotel being built in Milwaukee by North Central Group, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The hotel and restaurant, the second Food Fight location outside of Dane County, will be located next to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee’s Deer District. Cervo, Italian for “the deer,” will be located on the ninth floor, the rooftop of the hotel. North Central Group, based in Middleton, is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to build the 207-room Trade Milwaukee hotel at 420 W. Juneau Ave. The project should be completed and opened by spring 2023.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Massive Milwaukee concrete pour; foundation for transit hub
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is in the process of adding a massive building to city's skyline – this construction could affect your daily commute. The new construction will reveal a new skyscraper – a building that will be known as The Couture. The center will feature plazas, parks, stores, and a restaurant in addition to serving as a transportation center.
