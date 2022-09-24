Read full article on original website
Ryan Murphy's Dahmer series hits big Netflix milestone in first week of release
Netflix hit Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story drew a humongous audience across its first week of streaming. Premiering on September 21, the 10-episode true-crime chiller played out to 196.2 million subscribers since then, putting Dahmer in fifth position for most-viewed Netflix releases over an initial seven-day period (via Deadline).
Stranger Things cast share hilarious season 4 bloopers
Stranger Things season 4 has produced a hilarious blooper reel. Despite its cast's best efforts – Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman, David Harbour and Noah Schnapp in particular – they couldn't quite reach the sweet spot for every single take, and that's where compilations like these come in.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
All hail our Queen! In the first ever Bridgerton spin-off, Queen Charlotte is getting her backstory told – and as you can imagine, it's a love story for the ages. While we know the Queen loves a good ol' gossip (and can't imagine that changing in the spin-off) we still know very little about how she found her place in society and how well she knows the other mums in the Ton… or if they even have secret connections we didn't know about.
Nine Perfect Strangers - Channel 4 Pace
Nine Perfect Strangers starts tonight at 10.00 pm, so anyone who hasn't already watched it on Amazon Prime may want to tune in. I haven't read the book or know anything much about it, apart from Nicole Kidman being in it.
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Says She Was Told To Play Her Role Like ‘Woman For Trump’
Some George R.R. Martin fans will likely agree with the comparison.
House of the Dragon's fireproof Targaryen mystery solved
House of the Dragon episode six spoilers follow. House of the Dragon episode six came to a scorching end when Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) took her own life by dragon fire. That is she asked her dragon Vaghar to burn her alive. After an arduous labour, Laena was unable to...
Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine for the MCU
Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in the MCU. The Merc with a Mouth actor shared a humorous video on social media to explain why Deadpool was absent from Marvel Studios' panel at D23 Expo a few weeks back in spite of development on the project being previously announced.
The Big Bang Theory bosses discuss original character cut from pilot after audience "hated her"
The Big Bang Theory creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre have looked back on their hit show, revealing why one particular character didn't make the cut. For the series' 15th anniversary, Prady and Lorre opened up on rewriting the character of Penny, whose final version was played by Kaley Cuoco.
Witcher: Blood Origin star reveals scariest part of filming ITVs Karen Pirie
Witcher: Blood Origin star Zach Wyatt has revealed what the scariest part of filming ITV's new crime drama Karen Pirie was. Based on Val McDermid's acclaimed novel The Distant Echo, the three-episode series follows Pirie, a young, fearless Scottish investigator with a quick mouth and determined desire for the truth, who reopens a historic murder case that has renewed interest thanks to a provocative true crime podcast.
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
Doctor Strange's John Krasinski pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds' big Deadpool 3 announcement
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star John Krasinski has trolled his pal Ryan Reynolds over that Deadpool announcement. The man behind the Merc with a Mouth surprised his global fanbase on Tuesday (September 27) with not just an official release date for Deadpool 3, but also the news that Hugh Jackman will co-headline the movie as Wolverine.
Corrie: Who else will Stephen kill?
Soap serial killers normally kill three before being arrested/bumped off themselves. I’ll have a guess at his wife and then someone with no relevance to him but a character that will be leaving in the next few months. Ryan maybe?. I also think that scaffolding outside No.1 has got...
Emmerdale 50th Anniversary Trailer
Me too! It's different and really creative. If only the writers were this creative. It's creative well done to the special effects team. Hope the actual 50th anniversary episodes be amazing TV!. Posts: 4,281. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 28/09/22 - 16:46 #7. The only person I think will die cause...
Which box-office bombs have you actually seen?
Probably more i'm blocking out on purpose, lol. How many have you seen?. Decided to google big box office bombs and found a list. I have seen the following. Doctor Dolittle (music with Rex Harrison) Out of all of them, the ones I genuinely liked were Beloved, A Christmas Carol,...
13 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, the show's 50th anniversary celebrations begin as two familiar faces return to the village. Elsewhere, Chas and Al's affair is finally rumbled, while the truth about Mackenzie's mystery lover is exposed to viewers. Here's a full collection of 13 big moments coming up.
Shadow and Bone cast reveal sneak peek at season two
A sneak peek at the second season of Shadow and Bone has been released. Netflix dropped the teaser trailer at its TUDUM fan event, which saw the streaming service announce a ton of details about upcoming projects. The 54-second video for the fantasy series showcases a variety of action scenes,...
Game of Thrones star joins Yellowstone prequel
Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn has been cast in 1923, the prequel to Yellowstone. The actor, known for the role of sardonic mercenary Bronn in HBO's hit fantasy series, will join Fast & Furious' Helen Mirren and Star Wars' Harrison Ford in the upcoming series (via Deadline). Currently in...
Coronation Street star responds to shock death in latest episode
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has killed off Leo Thompkins in a heated clash with Stephen Reid. The ITV soap has cemented Stephen's status as Corrie's next big villain after the feud between the two men ended in tragedy. Monday's episode saw Leo discover that Stephen is planning to...
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 - US Pace - Spoilers
Gilead has been dealing with the fallout from the murder of Fred Waterford, broadcasting an elaborate funeral for him to show to the world. They have sent Serena back to Canada permanently and Janine once again almost dies when Esther poisons them both before they are both to be returned into "service" as handmaids - leading to a very emotional scene where Aunt Lydia promises god that she will change... but will she? and how many more lives will Janine have?! The woman has more than a cat!
