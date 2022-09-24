3 Arrested In Connection To Beating Caught On Camera At NE OKC Apartment Complex
Oklahoma City police have arrested three people in connection to a video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue.
Police said the three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip.
Investigators said this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.
Police said tips through Crime Stoppers helped them identify the suspects in the video.
Comments / 21