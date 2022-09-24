ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Arrested In Connection To Beating Caught On Camera At NE OKC Apartment Complex

 4 days ago
Oklahoma City police have arrested three people in connection to a video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue.

Police said the three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip.

Investigators said this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.

Police said tips through Crime Stoppers helped them identify the suspects in the video.

Lenora Parton
3d ago

Thank you people who identified these elder abusers!! Shame on them, but in this modern world "shame" sadly, has no meaning!

C Fowler
3d ago

trash, it gets taken out but released with bail. They need a harsh punishment.

Tonya Wallis
3d ago

Hopefully Justice is served. This is ridiculous!

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

