Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Memphis Skates in NCAA Probe Despite Obstructing the Investigation
Penny Hardaway and his program avoided any major penalties, showcasing the inadequacies and incompetence of the NCAA’s review process.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Germantown’s All-American Basketball Player Madison Booker Will Choose Between Duke, Tennessee And Texas Wednesday Afternoon
Germantown High’s Madison Booker – one of the top five girls basketball players in the country in the Class of 2023 – will chose one of those schools to play college basketball Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. at the Germantown cafeteria, live streamed on Germantown’s Facebook page.
247Sports
Memphis NCAA ruling: Media members surprised by Tigers' lack of sanctions
That meant the penalties - three years probation, a fine and the vacation of the wins and stats from the three games then-Memphis center James Wiseman played in - were minor in nature. If anything, the ruling was most interesting for the things it didn't include. There were no Level I violations, no show-cause for Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, no postseason ban and no scholarship reductions.
NCAA puts Memphis on 3 years' probation, no tourney ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — The NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The NCAA had accused Memphis of four Level I and two...
Breaking: NCAA Announces Punishment For Memphis Basketball
It has been reported multiple times that Memphis allegedly committed several violations between 2019 and 2021. On Tuesday, the NCAA announced its ruling from its Independent Accountability Resolutions Process investigation. Per an official press release, the NCAA's IARP has concluded that for Level II violations and five Level III violations...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis Grizzlies
For the first time in a long time, the Memphis Grizzlies was a legitimate playoff contender last season. However, the hopes for an NBA Championship were dashed in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs when Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was injured in Game 3 in their semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors.
newstalk987.com
UT cheerleader is dismissed over abuse scandal.
UT is dismissing a cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Attorneys announced a lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, Premier Athletics, and UT cheerleader Dominick Frizzell. The suit states Frizzell was allowed to “emotionally, physically, and sexually exploit and abuse” Premier’s...
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
lakelandcurrents.com
LPS Athletics on a Roll
Some have already started to recognize the triple threat that LPS has become in a very short amount of time. Lakeland Preparatory School has excelled in academics, the arts and athletics to the surprise of some who thought it would take years to get there, while others knew the potential was there for the taking. Just a week ago the High School volleyball team defeated Oakhaven, the JV Middle School volleyball team defeated Munford, and the Middle School soccer team defeated Brighton all in one night. These young men and women are showing tremendous growth under great leadership of their coaches.
24hip-hop.com
Memphis Artist MacBoy Dero Is Blowing Up
From South Memphis, Tennessee, meet the newest rap phenomenon, MacBoy Dero. Although he was born and raised in Tennessee, he spends the majority of his time bouncing back and forth to and from Los Angeles to make his music dreams come true. His career started when he began rapping about his experiences throughout his life. As he says, “My life gave me a story to tell”.
Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
localmemphis.com
Stanton, Tennessee, residents excited for Ford's BlueOval City
STANTON, Tennessee — Sprouting up amid the cotton fields of sleepy Stanton, Tennessee are building cranes, temporary trailers and construction trucks paving the way for Ford's BlueOval City. Lesa Tard, better known as "Suga" by other residents of Stanton, said that a lot of the people in the town...
Tim Simpson: Storms are moving in tonight
Storms are making their way across the Mississippi River and into the Memphis area tonight. Several counties in the Mid-South have already seen Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings. WREG Weather Expert Tim Simpson gets you ready for what’s coming.
Memphis museum cancels drag show as armed protesters show up
A protest against the event was organized in the museum parking lot. Police were on scene Friday evening, and the museum cancelled all programming out of an abundance of caution.
localmemphis.com
Memphis woman who was shot and killed this month honored by former track teammates with 'one last run'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, loved ones of 29-year-old Kiara C. Cooper, who was shot and killed on September 13, remembered and celebrated her life. Cooper used to run track, so her former Hamilton High School class of 2011 track and field teammates represented her in a mock track meet at Raleigh Egypt Stadium.
actionnews5.com
Storm damage in Covington leads to cleanup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cleanup is underway in downtown Covington after a storm caused damage. Covington had reports of property damage that happened hours after the event. One person said,” We’re really glad no one was here with the entire square packed.”. She’s grateful the storm rolled...
Memphis leaders expected to discuss armed protest by Proud Boys
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis leaders are discussing public safety after armed protestors disrupted a planned drag show at the Museum of Science and History. The Memphis Museum of Science and History, formerly known as the Pink Palace Museum, apologized after the Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was cancelled Friday night due to a protest […]
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
Yelp compiled a list of the best taco shops in the country, and one in Tennessee made the cut.
Kingsport Times-News
Prominent activist to walk from Memphis to Johnson City for abortion rights
MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and that the...
‘There were evil spirits:’ Woman arrested in string of arsons in SW Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested the woman they say is responsible for a string of arsons in Southwest Memphis. Delina Collier or “DC” was arrested Monday in the 38109 area, the Memphis Fire Department said. MFD identified Collier, 22, as a person of interest in the arsons last Wednesday. Eight arson fires were reported […]
