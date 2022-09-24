Some have already started to recognize the triple threat that LPS has become in a very short amount of time. Lakeland Preparatory School has excelled in academics, the arts and athletics to the surprise of some who thought it would take years to get there, while others knew the potential was there for the taking. Just a week ago the High School volleyball team defeated Oakhaven, the JV Middle School volleyball team defeated Munford, and the Middle School soccer team defeated Brighton all in one night. These young men and women are showing tremendous growth under great leadership of their coaches.

LAKELAND, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO