Memphis, TN

247Sports

Memphis NCAA ruling: Media members surprised by Tigers' lack of sanctions

That meant the penalties - three years probation, a fine and the vacation of the wins and stats from the three games then-Memphis center James Wiseman played in - were minor in nature. If anything, the ruling was most interesting for the things it didn't include. There were no Level I violations, no show-cause for Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, no postseason ban and no scholarship reductions.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Breaking: NCAA Announces Punishment For Memphis Basketball

It has been reported multiple times that Memphis allegedly committed several violations between 2019 and 2021. On Tuesday, the NCAA announced its ruling from its Independent Accountability Resolutions Process investigation. Per an official press release, the NCAA's IARP has concluded that for Level II violations and five Level III violations...
MEMPHIS, TN
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis Grizzlies

For the first time in a long time, the Memphis Grizzlies was a legitimate playoff contender last season. However, the hopes for an NBA Championship were dashed in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs when Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was injured in Game 3 in their semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors.
MEMPHIS, TN
newstalk987.com

UT cheerleader is dismissed over abuse scandal.

UT is dismissing a cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Attorneys announced a lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, Premier Athletics, and UT cheerleader Dominick Frizzell. The suit states Frizzell was allowed to “emotionally, physically, and sexually exploit and abuse” Premier’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

LPS Athletics on a Roll

Some have already started to recognize the triple threat that LPS has become in a very short amount of time. Lakeland Preparatory School has excelled in academics, the arts and athletics to the surprise of some who thought it would take years to get there, while others knew the potential was there for the taking. Just a week ago the High School volleyball team defeated Oakhaven, the JV Middle School volleyball team defeated Munford, and the Middle School soccer team defeated Brighton all in one night. These young men and women are showing tremendous growth under great leadership of their coaches.
LAKELAND, TN
24hip-hop.com

Memphis Artist MacBoy Dero Is Blowing Up

From South Memphis, Tennessee, meet the newest rap phenomenon, MacBoy Dero. Although he was born and raised in Tennessee, he spends the majority of his time bouncing back and forth to and from Los Angeles to make his music dreams come true. His career started when he began rapping about his experiences throughout his life. As he says, “My life gave me a story to tell”.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Stanton, Tennessee, residents excited for Ford's BlueOval City

STANTON, Tennessee — Sprouting up amid the cotton fields of sleepy Stanton, Tennessee are building cranes, temporary trailers and construction trucks paving the way for Ford's BlueOval City. Lesa Tard, better known as "Suga" by other residents of Stanton, said that a lot of the people in the town...
STANTON, TN
WREG

Tim Simpson: Storms are moving in tonight

Storms are making their way across the Mississippi River and into the Memphis area tonight. Several counties in the Mid-South have already seen Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings. WREG Weather Expert Tim Simpson gets you ready for what’s coming.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Storm damage in Covington leads to cleanup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cleanup is underway in downtown Covington after a storm caused damage. Covington had reports of property damage that happened hours after the event. One person said,” We’re really glad no one was here with the entire square packed.”. She’s grateful the storm rolled...
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Memphis leaders expected to discuss armed protest by Proud Boys

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis leaders are discussing public safety after armed protestors disrupted a planned drag show at the Museum of Science and History. The Memphis Museum of Science and History, formerly known as the Pink Palace Museum, apologized after the Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was cancelled Friday night due to a protest […]
MEMPHIS, TN

