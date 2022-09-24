Read full article on original website
unipanthers.com
UNI soccer to begin Indiana road swing in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The Panthers hope to get back to their road warrior ways on Thursday evening in Indiana. UNI soccer will make the eight hour trip to Evansville this week to face the Purple Aces on the road. The Panthers were victorious in their first road match of the season, taking down Illinois State 3-0. UNI looks to continue the trend of winning on the road while in southern Indiana. Last time the two teams met in Cedar Falls, the Aces took a 2-0 win back to Evansville. The Panthers will hope to do the same this season on the road.
unipanthers.com
UNI men's golf: Storbeck ties for 12th at Zach Johnson Invitational
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa --- UNI men's golf carded three eagles, including two in Tuesday's third round at the Zach Johnson Invitational at the Glen Oaks Country Club. After sitting in 8th place after the first two rounds on Monday, UNI shot a collective score of 288 (+4) to end the tournament in 6th place in the 14 team field. North Dakota State clinched the team title after recording a score of 840 (-12), with Iowa State close behind in 2nd with a 842 (-10). Valparaiso's Anthony Delisanti claimed the individual title shooting a 202 (-7). ROUND 3.
unipanthers.com
Panther football opens home stand hosting Indiana State
UNI football (1-3) vs. Indiana State (1-2) 4 p.m. CT | Oct. 1, 2022. Cedar Falls, Iowa | UNI-Dome (16,090) Listen: Panther Sports Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play / Scott Petersen: Analyst) Watch: ESPN+ (Brad Wells: Play-by-Play / Justin Surrency: Analyst) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI football begins a four-game home...
unipanthers.com
Panther women's golf: Jensen leads Panthers at Briar Ridge Invitational
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. --- UNI junior Anna Jensen finished with a team-best score of 154 (+1) as the Panther women's golf team took 6th place at the Briar Ridge Invitational on Monday afternoon. Defending tournament champion Morehead State defended its title for a second consecutive year with a team score of...
unipanthers.com
UNI football: Woo Governor named MVFC Defensive Player of the Week
ST. LOUIS --- UNI defensive back Woo Governor has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Sunday. This is the first collegiate honor for Governor, who joined the Panther defense during the spring 2021 season after playing the 2019 campaign at Central Michigan.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
iheart.com
Today is the Six Year Anniversary of the Cedar River Flooding
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Six years ago today marks the Cedar River rising to its second highest level ever, causing flooding from Cedar Falls to Cedar Rapids. In 2016, the river’s crest was nearly 22 feet, the second time on record the river has risen above 20 feet. In 2008, the river flooded with a crest over 31 feet.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
rtands.com
The end is near for what was once prominent coal rail track in Cedar Falls, Iowa
With the glory days now history, Cedar Falls officials are now planning an un-ceremonial end to rail track that runs through the downtown area. The Iowa Northern Railway used the line to deliver coal to Cedar Falls Utilities, and long hauls used to block traffic for long periods of time. However, that kind of action has not been seen since 2010, and on Sept. 26 the Cedar Falls City Council was expected to vote on removing the rail. The $12.2 million project would involve pulling 11,642 ft of track from First Street to an area near Pfeiffer Springs Park. Crossings also will be removed and there will be street reconstruction and improvements made to other infrastructure. An old railroad bridge will be converted into a pedestrian bridge that will connect Washington Park to Pfeiffer Springs Park. A grant from the Federal Railroad Administration will provide 80% of the cost. The city of Cedar Falls and Iowa Northern Railway will split the remaining portion.
KCJJ
Solon man among two people injured in Tama County accident
A Solon man was among two people injured in a Tama County car accident Monday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2013 Ford F-450 became disabled and was forced to park in the right lane of westbound Highway 30 near Tama just after 8am. A westbound semi being driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin struck the unoccupied vehicle from behind, then jackknifed into the median and caught fire. Perkins was pulled from the cab by first responders and taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, His condition has not been released.
Did I Dance With Luke Bryan’s Wife?
Luke Bryan returned to Iowa for the 13th year for his Farm Tour. Last year, the 'American Idol' judge held his Iowa leg of the tour in Cedar Rapids. This time around, he brought it back around to Boone for the second to last show of the Farm Tour. The...
Another Pipeline Takes Three More Iowa Families To Court
Landowners are pushing back against carbon pipelines and it’s been getting the attention of the pipeline companies . Last week another pipeline company pushed back and has taken the matter to court. In August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in...
cbs2iowa.com
Emotional end to CRCSD school board meeting after accepting Noreen Bush's resignation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It was an emotional end to Monday night's school board meeting as the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush will remain in her position until the end of the school year, but is currently on medical leave. For more...
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
KIMT
Mason City man sent to prison for death of North Iowa bicyclist
MASON CITY, Iowa – Hitting a bicyclist is sending a North Iowa motorist to prison. Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend five years behind bars and pay a $1,025 fine after entering an Alford plea to serious injury by vehicle while intoxicated. Law...
kwayradio.com
Woman Claims Thumbtack in Sandwich
A post on Facebook from a local woman appears to show a thumbtack in her sandwich from Wendy’s on La Porte Road in Waterloo. Amanda Forkenbrock Merkes says in her post from that she stopped at the restaurant but did not began eating her sandwich until she reached the Waverly exit. She says she was stuck in her mouth by something in her sandwich. She then found a thumbtack, of which she posted pictures. Merkes says she called the store several times but could not get through until she arrived back home. They informed her at that point she would need to bring the sandwich and the tack along with a receipt back into the store to get a refund and that they would not accept pictures. The Wendy’s store had no comment when reached yesterday.
KCRG.com
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.
KIMT
Mason City PD: Possible burglary suspect beaten with stick, hospitalized
MASON CITY, Iowa - What began as a burglary call ended with a man being beaten with a stick before he was taken to the hospital. Police were called to N. Monroe Ave. at 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a report that a house was burglarized when a man wearing a mask came into the house with a baseball bat.
