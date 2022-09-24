When I was pregnant with my second child, my grandmother told me a story about parenting in the 1950s. Her son (my father) used to love to run away from her while she was walking with his baby sister in her stroller. My grandmother said that sometimes she would leave my aunt in the stroller on the sidewalk so she could chase after my father. I’m sure was a fun game for him. But it got me thinking about how much she would be judged for leaving her baby in a stroller today.

