ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Video shows road rage shooting of ex-Chicago cop in Irving Park

CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows the moment a now former Chicago cop was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park. The ex-cop, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, "is no longer a member of the department," police spokesman Tom Ahern said Monday. Ahern said the 27-year-old woman was a "probationary police officer" at the time of the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man found shot in car on South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humboldt Park#Violent Crime#Cbs#Mt Sinai Hospital
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 26, shot while riding in car in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. when shots broke out in the 4100 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago police. She was shot in the foot...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen

POSEN, Ill. - Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
POSEN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy