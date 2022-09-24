Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Days After Being Wounded in Road Rage Shooting, Chicago Cop No Longer With Department
An off-duty Chicago cop who was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park “is no longer a member of the department,” a police spokesman said Monday. The ex-cop, a 27-year-old woman, “was a probationary police officer at the time and we do not...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows road rage shooting of ex-Chicago cop in Irving Park
CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows the moment a now former Chicago cop was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park. The ex-cop, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, "is no longer a member of the department," police spokesman Tom Ahern said Monday. Ahern said the 27-year-old woman was a "probationary police officer" at the time of the incident.
WBBM News Radio
Man charged in death of 18-year-old after domestic dispute on Northwest Side
A man has been charged with killing an 18-year-old after an argument on the Northwest Side. Zack Park was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a “domestic related dispute” ended in the shooting death of John Park in North Park.
WBBM News Radio
UPDATE: 1 man hospitalized after shooting breaks out at West Side CPD facility
Gunfire at a West Side Chicago police facility left a man critically wounded and a Chicago police officer hurt. According to police, shots were fired at around inside the Chicago Police Evidence and Recovered Property building in Homan Square.
Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
Man found shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
nypressnews.com
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Navy Pier drowning: Charges could be upgraded after boy dies after allegedly being pushed into lake
Prosecutors said the child's aunt's charges could be upgraded following his death.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 26, shot while riding in car in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. when shots broke out in the 4100 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago police. She was shot in the foot...
Chicago violence: Jury selection set to begin for Gage Park mass murder case
"In my 28 years, I haven't seen a case that has hit as close to home for myself and so many others in this department," then-CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said at the time.
2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen
POSEN, Ill. - Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
Surveillance video shows road rage shooting of off-duty Chicago cop
Surveillance video of the shooting shows the officer left her SUV in the street and stumbled to a nearby Jiffy Lube service station after a gunman popped out of the Yukon’s rear passenger window and shot her.
Chicago police seek to identify 2 people in connection to robbery on CTA Red Line train
CPD reminds people to always be aware of their surroundings, call 911 to report suspicious activity, never pursue a fleeing assailant and provide information to police.
3 Robbery Suspects Who Punched Man on Red Line Train Sought, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police have released surveillance photos in hope of identifying three individuals wanted in connection with the robbery of a man earlier this month onboard a CTA Red Line train, according to authorities. In a community alert issued Monday, Chicago police said Mass Transit Detectives are investigating a robbery that...
Chicago man charged in November 2021 robbery, murder of 18-year-old
CHICAGO — A 20-year-old Chicago man faces murder and robbery charges in connection with the November 2021 death of an 18-year-old in the city’s Pullman neighborhood. DeAndre Norels Jr. is facing one count of using a firearm to cause a murder, one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murdering teen during robbery on South Side last year
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murdering a teenager during a robbery last fall. Deandre Norels, Jr., 20, is charged with one count of using a firearm to cause a murder, one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of robbery.
Federal charges filed in fatal shooting of teen during carjacking in Pullman
Federal charges have been filed against a man in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man during a carjacking last November in Pullman on the South Side.
cwbchicago.com
Murder suspect, arrested for Rogers Park armed robbery, briefly escaped from cops in Uptown: prosecutors
Prosecutors said a man being sought for a downstate murder briefly escaped from Chicago police by bolting out of an Uptown hospital where they took him for treatment after he was arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Thursday. Kyle Escoe, 18, was recaptured a short time later and...
nypressnews.com
Man struck in back after hearing gunshots outside residence in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot while inside a residence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 7:27 a.m. in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue. Police said a 33-year-old man was inside the residence when he heard shots from outside...
