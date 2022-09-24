ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Darwin

NPR

You can now buy the longest book in existence, but it's not meant to be read

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. You can now buy the longest book in existence. But fair warning, it's not meant to be read. At 21,450 pages - think 15 copies of "War And Peace" stacked one on top of the other - ONEPIECE includes every panel of the long-running Japanese comic of the same name. Credit to artist Ilan Manouach. The sculpture is meant to represent the endless dissemination of comics online. It's MORNING EDITION.
COMICS
NPR

Consider This from NPR

The morning of November 14, 1960, a little girl named Ruby Bridges became the first Black child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Ruby was 6. And as she got dressed and left for school that day, she didn't know she was making history. RUBY...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Benzinga

Trump On His Motive To Run In 2024 Reportedly Told Book Author He Gets To Make 'Rich Friends' As President

Former U.S. President Donald Trump cherished his rich friends and viewed their association as one of the best things that emerged out of being in office, according to excerpts from a forthcoming book titled “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” written by New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, Atlantic reported.
POTUS
The Independent

Anthony Bourdain’s heated final texts with Asia Argento surface: ‘You were reckless with my heart’

Anthony Bourdain’s final correspondences are set to be revealed in an upcoming, unauthorised biography entitled Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain.The book is written by journalist Charles Leerhsen who draws on interviews, files, texts and emails from Bourdain’s phone and laptop.In excerpts published by The New York Times on Tuesday (27 September), Bourdain’s last texts to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain show a man conflicted with the duality of fame.“I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” the travel documentarian wrote to Busia-Bourdain, who remained his confidente after their separation in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

< When it comes to parenting, lead with connection

Hey, y'all. I'm Elise Hu with a very LIFE KIT conversation. So we want to do right by our kids. We want to help them develop and grow into resilient, confident adults. But that can be easier said than done. It can feel pretty hard. Clinical psychologist Becky Kennedy - or Dr. Becky to her fans - knows a thing or two about this. Like many of us, she heard all the parenting guidance that includes consequences and timeouts, where kids are sent away when they're distressed. And when she herself was giving that kind of advice to her patients in private practice, she realized that the notion of disconnecting with kids when they struggled felt really off to her.
KIDS
NPR

25 years later, looking back on the accomplishments of the Mars Pathfinder

It was a long shot that proved successful in the end. Twenty-five years ago today, a mission on Mars ended. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., have lost contact with the Pathfinder lander on Mars and are afraid the mission may be over.
ASTRONOMY
Charles Darwin
NPR

Kwame Alexander's new book about slavery is 'Door of No Return'

You know our next guest well. Kwame Alexander is MORNING EDITION's poet-in-residence. Kwame has written a new book, a young adult novel that is filled with hope, resilience, anger and love. It's called "The Door Of No Return," and it's about a young boy named Kofi growing up in Ghana in the year 1860. Kwame told me this book was the hardest that he's ever written, and what helped frame the story was an unexpected connection that he made.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Google celebrates NASA's DART mission with a new search gimmick

Tech giant Google took it upon itself to launch its own type of celebration following NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission successfully crashing into an asteroid on Monday evening. If you Google "NASA DART" or "NASA DART mission" it will trigger an animation featuring a spacecraft hitting the "News"...
INDUSTRY
NPR

The White House is hosting a conference on nutrition and hunger

The White House is hosting a daylong conference on nutrition and hunger this week. This comes at a time when diet-related chronic disease is a top cause of death in this country. NPR's Allison Aubrey is with us this morning to talk about the ideas on the table to combat that fact. Allison, good morning.
POTUS
NPR

Encore: When teens threaten violence, a community responds with compassion

A growing number of schools have adopted an evidence-based approach to preventing campus violence. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on June 1, 2022.) The elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, had many parents and officials asking, once again, how do we prevent the next one? While lawmakers debate gun policy, many school districts are pursuing other strategies to steer young people away from violence. NPR's Rhitu Chatterjee tells us about one case in Oregon that offers hope for interventions elsewhere.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Hurricane Ian's forecast shows the impact of a changed climate

All right. Well, this time last year during hurricane season, NPR's Morning Edition asked climate scientist Jim Kossin about whether we should expect more destructive hurricanes. His answer... JIM KOSSIN: Well, yes. I mean, the trend that we're experiencing that we have seen in the past is projected to continue...
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

Pfzier and Moderna seek authorization of omicron booster for kids ages 5-11

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron variant about one month ago. Now, vaccine companies are asking the FDA to authorize them for young children. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has the story. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize...
HEALTH
NPR

Protesters in Mexico City demand to know what happened to 43 college students

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: The parents of the missing Ayotzinapa students walk in the middle of Mexico City's main boulevard. They carry bouquets of flowers and pictures of their children. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST) UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). PERALTA: This...
PROTESTS
NPR

President Biden has set an ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030

For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda for tomorrow's event, ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels. NPR's Ximena Bustillo has more. XIMENA BUSTILLO, BYLINE: President Joe Biden has set an ambitious goal. He wants...
POTUS
NPR

Half of Peru's population is food insecure

MELVA ACOSTA: (Speaking Spanish). SIMEON TEGEL, BYLINE: It's 10 a.m. in the Nueva Esperanza Soup Kitchen, up a precipitous, unpaved road in this gritty Lima suburb. And Melva Acosta is cooking 150 portions of lunch. ACOSTA: (Speaking Spanish). TEGEL: Thanks to inflation turbocharged by the war in Ukraine, this soup...
AGRICULTURE

