Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
You can now buy the longest book in existence, but it's not meant to be read
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. You can now buy the longest book in existence. But fair warning, it's not meant to be read. At 21,450 pages - think 15 copies of "War And Peace" stacked one on top of the other - ONEPIECE includes every panel of the long-running Japanese comic of the same name. Credit to artist Ilan Manouach. The sculpture is meant to represent the endless dissemination of comics online. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
On little strips of land, Kenyans grow everything from roses to azaleas to gardenias
For the past six years, NPR international correspondent Eyder Peralta has taken us all around the African continent. He's now moving on to report for NPR from Mexico. But before leaving his post in Nairobi, Kenya, Eyder wrote a love letter to one of his favorite parts of the city - the roadside plant nurseries.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
The morning of November 14, 1960, a little girl named Ruby Bridges became the first Black child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Ruby was 6. And as she got dressed and left for school that day, she didn't know she was making history. RUBY...
Trump On His Motive To Run In 2024 Reportedly Told Book Author He Gets To Make 'Rich Friends' As President
Former U.S. President Donald Trump cherished his rich friends and viewed their association as one of the best things that emerged out of being in office, according to excerpts from a forthcoming book titled “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” written by New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, Atlantic reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anthony Bourdain’s heated final texts with Asia Argento surface: ‘You were reckless with my heart’
Anthony Bourdain’s final correspondences are set to be revealed in an upcoming, unauthorised biography entitled Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain.The book is written by journalist Charles Leerhsen who draws on interviews, files, texts and emails from Bourdain’s phone and laptop.In excerpts published by The New York Times on Tuesday (27 September), Bourdain’s last texts to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain show a man conflicted with the duality of fame.“I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” the travel documentarian wrote to Busia-Bourdain, who remained his confidente after their separation in...
NPR
< When it comes to parenting, lead with connection
Hey, y'all. I'm Elise Hu with a very LIFE KIT conversation. So we want to do right by our kids. We want to help them develop and grow into resilient, confident adults. But that can be easier said than done. It can feel pretty hard. Clinical psychologist Becky Kennedy - or Dr. Becky to her fans - knows a thing or two about this. Like many of us, she heard all the parenting guidance that includes consequences and timeouts, where kids are sent away when they're distressed. And when she herself was giving that kind of advice to her patients in private practice, she realized that the notion of disconnecting with kids when they struggled felt really off to her.
KIDS・
NPR
NASA plans to hit an asteroid with a spacecraft to change its course
STANLEY ANDERSON: (As President) This new one you're tracking - how big?. BILLY BOB THORNTON: (As Dan Truman) It's what we call a global killer. Nothing would survive, not even bacteria. FADEL: Science fiction, obviously - but a more realistic strategy for planetary defense is being tested for the first...
NPR
25 years later, looking back on the accomplishments of the Mars Pathfinder
It was a long shot that proved successful in the end. Twenty-five years ago today, a mission on Mars ended. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., have lost contact with the Pathfinder lander on Mars and are afraid the mission may be over.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Kwame Alexander's new book about slavery is 'Door of No Return'
You know our next guest well. Kwame Alexander is MORNING EDITION's poet-in-residence. Kwame has written a new book, a young adult novel that is filled with hope, resilience, anger and love. It's called "The Door Of No Return," and it's about a young boy named Kofi growing up in Ghana in the year 1860. Kwame told me this book was the hardest that he's ever written, and what helped frame the story was an unexpected connection that he made.
NPR
Google celebrates NASA's DART mission with a new search gimmick
Tech giant Google took it upon itself to launch its own type of celebration following NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission successfully crashing into an asteroid on Monday evening. If you Google "NASA DART" or "NASA DART mission" it will trigger an animation featuring a spacecraft hitting the "News"...
NPR
The White House is hosting a conference on nutrition and hunger
The White House is hosting a daylong conference on nutrition and hunger this week. This comes at a time when diet-related chronic disease is a top cause of death in this country. NPR's Allison Aubrey is with us this morning to talk about the ideas on the table to combat that fact. Allison, good morning.
NPR
Encore: When teens threaten violence, a community responds with compassion
A growing number of schools have adopted an evidence-based approach to preventing campus violence. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on June 1, 2022.) The elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, had many parents and officials asking, once again, how do we prevent the next one? While lawmakers debate gun policy, many school districts are pursuing other strategies to steer young people away from violence. NPR's Rhitu Chatterjee tells us about one case in Oregon that offers hope for interventions elsewhere.
NPR
Hurricane Ian's forecast shows the impact of a changed climate
All right. Well, this time last year during hurricane season, NPR's Morning Edition asked climate scientist Jim Kossin about whether we should expect more destructive hurricanes. His answer... JIM KOSSIN: Well, yes. I mean, the trend that we're experiencing that we have seen in the past is projected to continue...
NPR
Pfzier and Moderna seek authorization of omicron booster for kids ages 5-11
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron variant about one month ago. Now, vaccine companies are asking the FDA to authorize them for young children. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has the story. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize...
NPR
How social-emotional learning became a frontline in the battle against CRT
It's hard to pinpoint when exactly the questions started coming in. Angelyn Nichols, an administrator for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, thinks it was sometime in early 2021. What she does know is that no one really expected them in the first place, and no one expected them to keep...
NPR
A novelist's time in the MMA cage informed his book on memory loss and identity
John Vercher trained in mixed martial arts as a young man. His novel, After the Lights Go Out, is about a veteran MMA fighter struggling to remember everyday things. Originally broadcast June 2022. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. Imagine opening...
NPR
Protesters in Mexico City demand to know what happened to 43 college students
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: The parents of the missing Ayotzinapa students walk in the middle of Mexico City's main boulevard. They carry bouquets of flowers and pictures of their children. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST) UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). PERALTA: This...
NPR
A massive storm destroyed fishing boats in Alaska, leading to fears of food insecurity
A massive storm battered more than 1,000 miles of coastline in western Alaska last weekend. In the village of Chevak, fishing boats have been destroyed - leading to worries about food insecurity. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The small, remote village of Chevak in western Alaska suffered extensive damage in the storm...
NPR
President Biden has set an ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030
For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda for tomorrow's event, ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels. NPR's Ximena Bustillo has more. XIMENA BUSTILLO, BYLINE: President Joe Biden has set an ambitious goal. He wants...
NPR
Half of Peru's population is food insecure
MELVA ACOSTA: (Speaking Spanish). SIMEON TEGEL, BYLINE: It's 10 a.m. in the Nueva Esperanza Soup Kitchen, up a precipitous, unpaved road in this gritty Lima suburb. And Melva Acosta is cooking 150 portions of lunch. ACOSTA: (Speaking Spanish). TEGEL: Thanks to inflation turbocharged by the war in Ukraine, this soup...
Comments / 0