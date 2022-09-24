‘Wednesday’ Finds a Spy in Netflix’s Sneak Peek — Will Thing Be Loyal to Her? (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Premiere Recap: Day 1 Kisses, Bitter Rivals & More
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere.]. Bachelor in Paradise is back, and it can’t stop talking about crying. The intro for the Season 8 premiere, which debuted Tuesday, September 27 on ABC, focused on the tears and heartbreak. When host Jesse Palmer appeared, he made jokes about the emotional turmoil. And turmoil it delivered, as a handful of arrivals to paradise had cast members thrown for a loop.
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Recap: How Nathan Fillion Appears in Series Premiere
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie: Feds series premiere.]. After a backdoor pilot in The Rookie Season 4, The Rookie: Feds kicked off its official series premiere Tuesday, September 27 on ABC. There’s lots of work to be done to establish a captivating group of new characters, and Niecy Nash-Betts leads the way with energy and enthusiasm as the FBI’s oldest rookie.
'Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga' presents the David-vs.-Goliath battle that roiled Wall Street
The best part of "Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga" is that it manages to tell a complicated financial story with a fair amount of humor and context, in a way that doesn't demonize the various parties, which doesn't spare them from various levels of mockery. The result is a Netflix docuseries that, despite a few excesses, exposes the more ridiculous aspects of stock trading and where all that paper can come to resemble a house of cards.
Check Out an Exclusive Clip from This Week's Episode of 'The Amazing Race'
The Amazing Race aims to take its teams out of their comfort zone. While it's an incredible opportunity to see the world, it's far from a vacation when you're tasked with challenges that push you to your physical, mental, and emotional limit. Even the most talented racers have their limits. And apparently for former NFL coach Rex Ryan, it's yodeling.
Tom Hardy to Narrate Upcoming Natural History Series ‘Predators’
Oscar-nominated actor Tom Hardy is set to narrate the upcoming natural history series Predators, a co-production between the U.K.’s Sky Studios and Netflix. The six-part series will debut in December and follows five apex predators as they fight to survive in some of the world’s most challenging environments. The episodes will feature polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, puma in Chile, lions in Botswana, and cheetahs in Tanzania.
I’m furious my friend can’t pronounce my child’s unique baby name – it was voted the most bizarre moniker in 2014
"YOU can tell a lot by a name," as the saying goes, but what does a bizarre name tell people?. One eccentric parent decided on a very rare name. A concerned Redditor reposted the unusual moniker with a screenshot of the future parent's commentary. "The video was about how her...
Tom Hanks set to release debut novel next year
Tom Hanks is releasing a novel. The Oscar winner's debut novel, "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece," will be up for sale in bookstores next May.
Hugh Jackman to reprise Wolverine role in next 'Deadpool' film
Ryan Reynolds just broke some Hugh-ge news in the movie world. The actor announced on Tuesday that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the next "Deadpool" film, slated for September 6, 2024.
Enjoy the 70 Best 'Fight Club' Quotes, and Let the Chips Fall Where They May
Largely regarded as one of the best book-turned-movies of all time, Fight Club by author Chuck Palahniuk has amassed a cult-like following amongst fans. Both the novel and the 1999 film—starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, and Jared Leto—have produced iconic Fight Club quotes about freedom, consumerism, mortality and other profound themes.
Hailey Bieber puts to rest suggestions she 'stole' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is addressing a suggestions that has long had some of her husband's fans upset. She helped kicked off the new season of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in an episode released Wednesday.
What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in October 2022
Hulu is gearing up for the fall season with plenty of spooky titles this October with new films, fresh TV titles, and more. Whether you’re looking forward to the new Hellraiser or excited to see the Solar Opposites Halloween special, there’s no shortage of fun content. Below, we’re breaking down all of the titles coming and going from Hulu this month. Scroll down for the full lineup.
Watch: Ashley Graham Takes Fans Behind the Scenes at Milan Fashion Week
Ashley Graham has been all around the world recently. First New York for fashion week and the U.S. Open, and now Milan Fashion week. Up next: Paris!
Stanley’s Fan-favorite Adventure Tumbler Is Available in a Brand New Version, and We’ve Got All the Restock Details!
Staying hydrated is so important for our health, and as we're about to enter cold and flu season, it's even more important to keep our fluids up. This requires having water handy when we're traveling or out and about. Fans of Stanley found this easy to do with their popular 40-ounce Adventure Tumbler, dubbed "the Quencher." So much so, in fact, that the tumbler often sells out within hours (or even minutes!) of restocks. There are even fan blogs that give out secret access codes because they are so popular. Needless to say, the tumbler is hard to come by and typically has a long waitlist.
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
M&M’S introduces new purple character
Get ready for purple! For the first time in a decade, M&M’S is introducing a new character to the cartoons that represent the brand. Mars introduced Purple, a new character and “spokescandy”, with her own music video on YouTube. The video, titled “I’m just gonna be me,” features the purple peanut-shaped confection singing and dancing.
People With ADHD Are Sharing The Jobs They Actually Love Doing And It's Super Eye-Opening
"ER nurse. You're always moving, assisting nurses and doctors, no two cases are the same, and you learn so much. It’s an ADHD wonderland, and there’s always something to do. I draw blood. I do EKGs. I participate in emergencies/traumas."
