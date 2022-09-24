ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Wednesday’ Finds a Spy in Netflix’s Sneak Peek — Will Thing Be Loyal to Her? (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Premiere Recap: Day 1 Kisses, Bitter Rivals & More

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere.]. Bachelor in Paradise is back, and it can’t stop talking about crying. The intro for the Season 8 premiere, which debuted Tuesday, September 27 on ABC, focused on the tears and heartbreak. When host Jesse Palmer appeared, he made jokes about the emotional turmoil. And turmoil it delivered, as a handful of arrivals to paradise had cast members thrown for a loop.
TV & VIDEOS
Albany Herald

‘The Rookie: Feds’ Recap: How Nathan Fillion Appears in Series Premiere

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie: Feds series premiere.]. After a backdoor pilot in The Rookie Season 4, The Rookie: Feds kicked off its official series premiere Tuesday, September 27 on ABC. There’s lots of work to be done to establish a captivating group of new characters, and Niecy Nash-Betts leads the way with energy and enthusiasm as the FBI’s oldest rookie.
TV SERIES
Albany Herald

'Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga' presents the David-vs.-Goliath battle that roiled Wall Street

The best part of "Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga" is that it manages to tell a complicated financial story with a fair amount of humor and context, in a way that doesn't demonize the various parties, which doesn't spare them from various levels of mockery. The result is a Netflix docuseries that, despite a few excesses, exposes the more ridiculous aspects of stock trading and where all that paper can come to resemble a house of cards.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Jenna Ortega
Albany Herald

Check Out an Exclusive Clip from This Week's Episode of 'The Amazing Race'

The Amazing Race aims to take its teams out of their comfort zone. While it's an incredible opportunity to see the world, it's far from a vacation when you're tasked with challenges that push you to your physical, mental, and emotional limit. Even the most talented racers have their limits. And apparently for former NFL coach Rex Ryan, it's yodeling.
NFL
Albany Herald

Tom Hardy to Narrate Upcoming Natural History Series ‘Predators’

Oscar-nominated actor Tom Hardy is set to narrate the upcoming natural history series Predators, a co-production between the U.K.’s Sky Studios and Netflix. The six-part series will debut in December and follows five apex predators as they fight to survive in some of the world’s most challenging environments. The episodes will feature polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, puma in Chile, lions in Botswana, and cheetahs in Tanzania.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
Albany Herald

Enjoy the 70 Best 'Fight Club' Quotes, and Let the Chips Fall Where They May

Largely regarded as one of the best book-turned-movies of all time, Fight Club by author Chuck Palahniuk has amassed a cult-like following amongst fans. Both the novel and the 1999 film—starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, and Jared Leto—have produced iconic Fight Club quotes about freedom, consumerism, mortality and other profound themes.
TV & VIDEOS
Albany Herald

What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in October 2022

Hulu is gearing up for the fall season with plenty of spooky titles this October with new films, fresh TV titles, and more. Whether you’re looking forward to the new Hellraiser or excited to see the Solar Opposites Halloween special, there’s no shortage of fun content. Below, we’re breaking down all of the titles coming and going from Hulu this month. Scroll down for the full lineup.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Albany Herald

Stanley’s Fan-favorite Adventure Tumbler Is Available in a Brand New Version, and We’ve Got All the Restock Details!

Staying hydrated is so important for our health, and as we're about to enter cold and flu season, it's even more important to keep our fluids up. This requires having water handy when we're traveling or out and about. Fans of Stanley found this easy to do with their popular 40-ounce Adventure Tumbler, dubbed "the Quencher." So much so, in fact, that the tumbler often sells out within hours (or even minutes!) of restocks. There are even fan blogs that give out secret access codes because they are so popular. Needless to say, the tumbler is hard to come by and typically has a long waitlist.
SHOPPING
Boston 25 News WFXT

M&M’S introduces new purple character

Get ready for purple! For the first time in a decade, M&M’S is introducing a new character to the cartoons that represent the brand. Mars introduced Purple, a new character and “spokescandy”, with her own music video on YouTube. The video, titled “I’m just gonna be me,” features the purple peanut-shaped confection singing and dancing.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy