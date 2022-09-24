ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Emily in Paris’ Teaser Hints at Big Life Decisions as Netflix Sets Season 3 Return (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 3 days ago
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Premiere Recap: Day 1 Kisses, Bitter Rivals & More

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere.]. Bachelor in Paradise is back, and it can’t stop talking about crying. The intro for the Season 8 premiere, which debuted Tuesday, September 27 on ABC, focused on the tears and heartbreak. When host Jesse Palmer appeared, he made jokes about the emotional turmoil. And turmoil it delivered, as a handful of arrivals to paradise had cast members thrown for a loop.
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Recap: How Nathan Fillion Appears in Series Premiere

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie: Feds series premiere.]. After a backdoor pilot in The Rookie Season 4, The Rookie: Feds kicked off its official series premiere Tuesday, September 27 on ABC. There’s lots of work to be done to establish a captivating group of new characters, and Niecy Nash-Betts leads the way with energy and enthusiasm as the FBI’s oldest rookie.
Tom Hardy to Narrate Upcoming Natural History Series ‘Predators’

Oscar-nominated actor Tom Hardy is set to narrate the upcoming natural history series Predators, a co-production between the U.K.’s Sky Studios and Netflix. The six-part series will debut in December and follows five apex predators as they fight to survive in some of the world’s most challenging environments. The episodes will feature polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, puma in Chile, lions in Botswana, and cheetahs in Tanzania.
Elizabeth Olsen Is Effortlessly Chic in White Belted Gown & Invisible Heels For Variety’s Power of Women Issue

Elizabeth Olsen brought a chic take to monochrome style for Variety’s second 2022 Power of Women issue. On the issue’s main cover, Olsen posed in a sweeping white dress by Carolina Herrera. The “In Secret” actress‘ elegant shirtdress featured rounded long sleeves, a pointed collar and floor-length skirt. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, Olsen’s ensemble was finished with a wide white belt and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Elsewhere in the editorial, Olsen also wore a white Smythe suit. Stuart Weitzman’s footwear completed this ensemble. Though neither pair was visible, it’s likely the style ranged from pointed-toe pumps to heeled sandals — two styles that...
Check Out an Exclusive Clip from This Week's Episode of 'The Amazing Race'

The Amazing Race aims to take its teams out of their comfort zone. While it's an incredible opportunity to see the world, it's far from a vacation when you're tasked with challenges that push you to your physical, mental, and emotional limit. Even the most talented racers have their limits. And apparently for former NFL coach Rex Ryan, it's yodeling.
What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in October 2022

Hulu is gearing up for the fall season with plenty of spooky titles this October with new films, fresh TV titles, and more. Whether you’re looking forward to the new Hellraiser or excited to see the Solar Opposites Halloween special, there’s no shortage of fun content. Below, we’re breaking down all of the titles coming and going from Hulu this month. Scroll down for the full lineup.
