Lisa Kudrow to Star in Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Adaptation at Apple TV+
Lisa Kudrow has a bunch of new friends! The Emmy winner has signed on to star in Time Bandits, the forthcoming Apple TV+ comedy from Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs, Our Flag Means Death). A reimagining of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 cult fantasy film, the TV adaptation is described as a “comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd” (played by relative newcomer Kal-El Tuck). The cast also includes Charlyne Yi (House) as Judy, Tadhg Murphy (Vikings) as Alto, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Armchair Detectives) as Widgit, Rune Temte (Fortitude) as...
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Recap: How Nathan Fillion Appears in Series Premiere
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie: Feds series premiere.]. After a backdoor pilot in The Rookie Season 4, The Rookie: Feds kicked off its official series premiere Tuesday, September 27 on ABC. There’s lots of work to be done to establish a captivating group of new characters, and Niecy Nash-Betts leads the way with energy and enthusiasm as the FBI’s oldest rookie.
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
‘The Wonder Years’: Patti LaBelle to Play Mother of Dulé Hill’s Bill in Season 2
Patti LaBelle is set to join the cast of ABC‘s The Wonder Years for Season 2. She will play Bill’s (Dulé Hill) mother, Shirley Williams, for a two-episode guest appearance as the church choir director. “Mother Williams is as sweet as she can be but has another...
Tom Hardy to Narrate Upcoming Natural History Series ‘Predators’
Oscar-nominated actor Tom Hardy is set to narrate the upcoming natural history series Predators, a co-production between the U.K.’s Sky Studios and Netflix. The six-part series will debut in December and follows five apex predators as they fight to survive in some of the world’s most challenging environments. The episodes will feature polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, puma in Chile, lions in Botswana, and cheetahs in Tanzania.
‘Yellowjackets’: Kevin Alves Upped To Series Regular As Travis Martinez
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Alves, who plays the role of Travis Martinez on Yellowjackets, has been upped to series regular. For those who missed the first season of the Showtime drama, Travis is the son of Bill Martinez, the head coach of the Yellowjackets girls soccer team. The players were bound for the nationals when their plane crashed in the wilderness of Canada and the coach was killed. Travis, who’s a guarded and insecure teen, ended up starting a romance with Natalie Scatorccio, played by Sophie Thatcher as a teen and Juliette Lewis as an adult. Travis was played as an adult in season one by Andres...
Check Out an Exclusive Clip from This Week's Episode of 'The Amazing Race'
The Amazing Race aims to take its teams out of their comfort zone. While it's an incredible opportunity to see the world, it's far from a vacation when you're tasked with challenges that push you to your physical, mental, and emotional limit. Even the most talented racers have their limits. And apparently for former NFL coach Rex Ryan, it's yodeling.
Hugh Jackman to reprise Wolverine role in next 'Deadpool' film
Ryan Reynolds just broke some Hugh-ge news in the movie world. The actor announced on Tuesday that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the next "Deadpool" film, slated for September 6, 2024.
What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in October 2022
Hulu is gearing up for the fall season with plenty of spooky titles this October with new films, fresh TV titles, and more. Whether you’re looking forward to the new Hellraiser or excited to see the Solar Opposites Halloween special, there’s no shortage of fun content. Below, we’re breaking down all of the titles coming and going from Hulu this month. Scroll down for the full lineup.
