ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Lisa Kudrow to Star in Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Adaptation at Apple TV+

Lisa Kudrow has a bunch of new friends! The Emmy winner has signed on to star in Time Bandits, the forthcoming Apple TV+ comedy from Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs, Our Flag Means Death). A reimagining of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 cult fantasy film, the TV adaptation  is described as a “comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd” (played by relative newcomer Kal-El Tuck). The cast also includes Charlyne Yi (House) as Judy, Tadhg Murphy (Vikings) as Alto, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Armchair Detectives) as Widgit, Rune Temte (Fortitude) as...
TV & VIDEOS
Albany Herald

‘The Rookie: Feds’ Recap: How Nathan Fillion Appears in Series Premiere

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie: Feds series premiere.]. After a backdoor pilot in The Rookie Season 4, The Rookie: Feds kicked off its official series premiere Tuesday, September 27 on ABC. There’s lots of work to be done to establish a captivating group of new characters, and Niecy Nash-Betts leads the way with energy and enthusiasm as the FBI’s oldest rookie.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Galligan
Person
Daisy Head
Person
Lewis Tan
Albany Herald

Tom Hardy to Narrate Upcoming Natural History Series ‘Predators’

Oscar-nominated actor Tom Hardy is set to narrate the upcoming natural history series Predators, a co-production between the U.K.’s Sky Studios and Netflix. The six-part series will debut in December and follows five apex predators as they fight to survive in some of the world’s most challenging environments. The episodes will feature polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, puma in Chile, lions in Botswana, and cheetahs in Tanzania.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Yellowjackets’: Kevin Alves Upped To Series Regular As Travis Martinez

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Alves, who plays the role of Travis Martinez on Yellowjackets, has been upped to series regular. For those who missed the first season of the Showtime drama, Travis is the son of Bill Martinez, the head coach of the Yellowjackets girls soccer team. The players were bound for the nationals when their plane crashed in the wilderness of Canada and the coach was killed. Travis, who’s a guarded and insecure teen, ended up starting a romance with Natalie Scatorccio, played by Sophie Thatcher as a teen and Juliette Lewis as an adult. Travis was played as an adult in season one by Andres...
TV & VIDEOS
Albany Herald

Check Out an Exclusive Clip from This Week's Episode of 'The Amazing Race'

The Amazing Race aims to take its teams out of their comfort zone. While it's an incredible opportunity to see the world, it's far from a vacation when you're tasked with challenges that push you to your physical, mental, and emotional limit. Even the most talented racers have their limits. And apparently for former NFL coach Rex Ryan, it's yodeling.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Shadow And Bone
Albany Herald

What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in October 2022

Hulu is gearing up for the fall season with plenty of spooky titles this October with new films, fresh TV titles, and more. Whether you’re looking forward to the new Hellraiser or excited to see the Solar Opposites Halloween special, there’s no shortage of fun content. Below, we’re breaking down all of the titles coming and going from Hulu this month. Scroll down for the full lineup.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy