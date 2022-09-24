Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
US News and World Report
Superyacht Linked to Sanctioned Russian Sold for $37.5m in Gibraltar - Court
MADRID (Reuters) - A superyacht linked to a sanctioned Russian businessman fetched $37.5 million at auction in Gibraltar last month after it was sold at the behest of creditor JP Morgan, a court has confirmed, in the first sale of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine. The 72.5-metre Axioma was...
US News and World Report
Explosions Heard, Power Out in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv
KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Three explosions were heard, then electricity cut out on Tuesday in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, a Reuters witness reported. "There are no lights in some parts of the city. Information about casualties is being specified," Kharkiv's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said in his Telegram channel. He also reported a fourth attack.
RELATED PEOPLE
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
US News and World Report
Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death
(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Receives U.S. Air Defence System
(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States. It was the first acknowledgment that Ukraine had received the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), long sought by Kyiv and whose shipment was approved by Washington late last month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
What Is Known So Far About the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leaks
LONDON (Reuters) - Unexplained gas leaks detected in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines from Russia to Germany have prompted investigations by European countries into the cause, including possible sabotage. Denmark's armed forces on Tuesday released video showing bubbles rushing to the surface of the Baltic Sea above the...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Doesn't Think Putin Is Bluffing Over Nuclear Arms
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he doesn't think Vladimir Putin is bluffing when he says Moscow would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. The Russian president said in a televised address last week that Moscow would use "all available means" to protect Russia and...
US News and World Report
New $1.1 Billion U.S. Arms Package for Ukraine in Process -U.S. Officials
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is preparing a new $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine's battle with Russia that will be announced soon, U.S. officials said on Tuesday as Washington awaits the outcome of what it calls "sham" referendums in Ukraine. The package will be the latest installment in weaponry...
US News and World Report
German Minister Sees Nuclear Extension as Increasingly Likely - Spiegel
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister expects to have to extend the lifespans of the country's last two nuclear power plants to avoid possible outages and grid bottlenecks in Europe's biggest economy this winter, Spiegel weekly reported on Tuesday. Germany had planned to complete a phase-out of nuclear power by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Remains Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Under New Cabinet
(Reuters) - Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman remained Saudi Arabia's energy minister under a new cabinet headed by the kingdom's crown prince and de facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi state media reported on Tuesday. The foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaanand and...
US News and World Report
Republican Toomey Blasts Biden's 'Irresponsible' Use of Cold War-Era Defense Law
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Pat Toomey on Monday blasted President Joe Biden for what he called the increasing and "irresponsible" use of a Cold War-era defense law to boost production of baby food, solar panel components and other non-defense items. Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee,...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Men Flee Russian-Held Areas Amid Annexation Votes
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) - Although he exceeds draft age, Dmytro Rossuzhday was certain he would be press ganged into Moscow-backed Ukrainian rebel forces when his bus was stopped at the last checkpoint of the Russian-held part of Zaporizhzhia province. But after he and his elderly mother spent the night on...
US News and World Report
EU Has 'Serious Questions' as Serbia Enters Regular Consultations With Russia
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU on Monday denounced a decision by Serbia to hold regular foreign policy consultations with Russia, saying the move raised "serious questions" at a time when Brussels has told membership candidates not to continue business as usual with Moscow. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his...
US News and World Report
NATO Warns Russia of 'Severe Consequences' in Case of a Nuclear Strike
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Any use of nuclear weapons by Russia is unacceptable and would have severe consequences, NATO said on Tuesday after an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin issued another stark nuclear warning to Ukraine and the West. "Any use of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable, it will totally...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-India's Push for Home-Grown Navigation System Jolts Smartphone Giants
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters.
US News and World Report
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — Pro-Moscow officials say residents in one of the four occupied areas of Ukraine voted to join Russia in Kremlin-orchestrated referendums. According to Russia-installed election officials in Zaporizhzhia, 93.11% of the ballots case in the vote were in support of the annexation. Results from three other Ukrainian regions were expected to follow shortly.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It Won't Be Swayed by Russian Nuclear Threats, Annexation Votes
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine will not be swayed by any nuclear threats from Moscow or annexation votes held on its territory and will press ahead with its plan to wrest back all its occupied land from Russia, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Tuesday. Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters the world's nuclear...
Comments / 0