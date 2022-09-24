ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The difference between 1-0 and 0-1 in Big 12 play

By Bobby Burton
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VB0A_0i8vfea600
(Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What’s the difference between 3-1 and 2-2?

[Get ONE MONTH of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]

Well, it’s gonna be the difference in how the fans of Texas and Texas Tech feel around 6pm tonight.

One team will be 1-0 in conference, the other 0-1.

One will be well on their way to bowl eligibility and possibly more, and the other will have more questions than answers.

While Vegas sees Texas as a near-touchdown favorite in this game, any time the Horns travel to Lubbock, it promises to be an adventure.

And like Jeff Traylor a week ago, Joey McGuire knows full well the long-term value to his program of playing well against the Longhorns, and potentially even winning.

We all like to say that the Horns get everybody’s best shot. I believe that to be true, especially in conference play. Because every single school Texas plays uses the Horns as a litmus test not only for their current team but the players they are recruiting.

Joey McGuire isn’t going to walk into the home of a recruit and say, “hey, we beat Houston.” L

But if he beats Texas? I’m guessing that fact makes its way into the conversation at some point as proof of credibility for the program he wants to build.

It’s just way things work. And perhaps it should.

The problem for Texas of late is that too many teams can say such a thing.

And that needs to stop, beginning today as conference play starts.

As Steve Sarkisian tries to re-establish Texas as a true national power this year, it all starts in Lubbock.

The groundwork has been laid. Even with a back-up QB running the show, the Horns appear to have corrected their defense and still have lots of weapons on offense.

But the Horns have to follow through. They have to go out there and win the game. They have to show that this Horns’ team is different than previous ones.

At the end of the day, that’s the difference between 3-1 and 2-2.

**

Rod Babers and I will host the Inside Texas post-game show immediately following the game. Along with all the other news, notes and commentary from IT, please join us if you get a chance.

Comments / 2

 

