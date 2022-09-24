Read full article on original website
Tiger Golfers Defeat Missouri To Conclude SEC Match Play
BATON ROUGE – LSU easily won two matches but needed a par on the final hole to get the third point as LSU defeated Missouri, 3-2, in the match play portion of the SEC Match Play event at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia, Alabama. Drew Doyle in the...
LSU Men's Golf Enters Match Play T8 After Stroke Play At SEC Event
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team posted an even par round of 280 to finish in a tie for eighth after 54 holes of stroke play at the SEC Match Play Tournament at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. The match play format for...
LSU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Announce Geaux Mad on October 7
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s and women’s basketball programs have announced Geaux Mad on the evening of October 7 at 6 p.m. CT, one month before both programs are set to begin their 2022-23 campaigns. Free for fans of all ages to attend, Geaux Mad will...
Martingayle, Rangel Receive SEC Runner of the Week Recognition
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior Jackson Martingayle and sophomore Lorena Rangel on Tuesday each received SEC Cross Country Runner of the Week recognition from the league office. Martingayle, a product of Virginia, Beach, Va., was named Men’s Runner of the Week, and Rangel, a native of San Luis...
Tiger Golfers Take 4th At Mason Rudolph Championships
BATON ROUGE – Sophomore Aine Donegan continued her strong play early in her LSU career in the final round to help the LSU women’s golf team secure a fourth-place finish in the Mason Rudolph Championships Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee. Also, senior Ingrid Lindblad...
LSU Football vs. Tennessee Kickoff, TV Network Announced
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Oct. 8 game against Tennessee will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference and its network television partners announced on Monday. Prior to playing host to Tennessee, LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to The Plains to...
Tigers Play Ball with Youth at the Miracle League
The LSU Tigers played ball Tuesday night with kids at the Miracle League in Baton Rouge. The league gives special needs children the opportunity to play baseball as part of a team.
Mondo Duplantis' World Record Pole Vault Ratified
BATON ROUGE, La. — Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis’ leap of 6.21 meters (20.37 feet) in July has been ratified and is now recognized as the official world record in the event. Duplantis, competing for Sweden, set the world mark on July 24 at the World Track...
Brian Kelly Press Conference - Auburn
Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly press conference show, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
LSU Sixty – 2022 Episode 4
“LSU Sixty”, a one-hour radio show, airs live on Sunday evenings during the LSU Football season from 6-7 p.m. CT. Hosted by LSU’s Bill Franques, LSU Sixty recaps the most recent football game featuring comments from LSU coaches and staff members.
