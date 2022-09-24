ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Tiger Golfers Defeat Missouri To Conclude SEC Match Play

BATON ROUGE – LSU easily won two matches but needed a par on the final hole to get the third point as LSU defeated Missouri, 3-2, in the match play portion of the SEC Match Play event at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia, Alabama. Drew Doyle in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Martingayle, Rangel Receive SEC Runner of the Week Recognition

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior Jackson Martingayle and sophomore Lorena Rangel on Tuesday each received SEC Cross Country Runner of the Week recognition from the league office. Martingayle, a product of Virginia, Beach, Va., was named Men's Runner of the Week, and Rangel, a native of San Luis...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tiger Golfers Take 4th At Mason Rudolph Championships

BATON ROUGE – Sophomore Aine Donegan continued her strong play early in her LSU career in the final round to help the LSU women's golf team secure a fourth-place finish in the Mason Rudolph Championships Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee. Also, senior Ingrid Lindblad...
FRANKLIN, TN
LSUSports.net

LSU Football vs. Tennessee Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU's Oct. 8 game against Tennessee will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference and its network television partners announced on Monday. Prior to playing host to Tennessee, LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to The Plains to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Mondo Duplantis' World Record Pole Vault Ratified

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis' leap of 6.21 meters (20.37 feet) in July has been ratified and is now recognized as the official world record in the event. Duplantis, competing for Sweden, set the world mark on July 24 at the World Track...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Brian Kelly Press Conference - Auburn

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly press conference show, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week's news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
AUBURN, AL
LSUSports.net

LSU Sixty – 2022 Episode 4

"LSU Sixty", a one-hour radio show, airs live on Sunday evenings during the LSU Football season from 6-7 p.m. CT. Hosted by LSU's Bill Franques, LSU Sixty recaps the most recent football game featuring comments from LSU coaches and staff members.
BATON ROUGE, LA

