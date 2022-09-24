Read full article on original website
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
Every 4 Minutes And 18 Seconds, Someone In Illinois Moves Out
The U.S. Census Bureau released some population estimates a while back that show Illinois is continuing to lose population at a record-setting rate. How record-setting? According to the Census, between July of 2020 and July of 2021, Illinois lost more residents to other states than at any time in recorded history.
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
Which neighborhood would you move to in Chicago if you had another choice?
You've lived in Chicago, mostly in the same neighborhood, for over ten years. This sub has heard stories and questions about moving from transplants or recent transplants still trying to find their way.
SUV Driving Recklessly In Rockford, Illinois With Hood Open, What Could Go Wrong?
Videos that bring a "holy #$%&!" reaction never get old. One can only be so lucky to be the person who gets the insanity on video if that's the right word. If you do capture something crazy on the video you should understand how rare this is. The not-so-lucky side of the story is physically being involved in the action.
Wisconsin’s Oldest Boat Was Found On Bottom Of Popular Lake
If you're feeling a little Deja Vu don't worry because you're not losing it, another ancient boat was discovered on the bottom of a Wisconsin lake. Feeling Deja Vu With The Oldest Canoe Found In Wisconsin. If a scuba diver finding the oldest canoe on the bottom of a Wisconsin...
Illinois Brunch Hot Spot Gives You Cookies if You Pay in Cash
Do you want a free cookie? Um yes. That my friend is an incentive for anything. Cookies make the world go round... that's a saying right?. If it's not it should be. And honestly free cookies are the cookies that make the world go round. And you can actually score...
McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Broken Might Be Illinois’s Fault
If you've ever gone to a McDonald's and ordered ice cream only to find out the machine is broken, it's possible that it's Illinois's fault. Maybe. I'll try to explain. The broken ice cream machine at McDonald's has gained so much fame even McDonald's is in on it. This issue...
Controversial Halloween Candy Used To Be Made In Wisconsin
Don't worry, this isn't another social media post blasting candy corn. I think we've reached a saturation point on the candy corn slander in America. No one likes it. It feels like punching down at this point. I did just find out this morning that there's another classic candy out...
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
Illinois’ Coolest Hotspot for Drinks is 1000 Feet in the Air
The cocktails and the menu are a tribute to the Windy City featuring an unmatched view of one of America's most extraordinary places to be entertained. Regarding just altitude, there is no other place to grab drinks that can offer you what CloudBar at 360 Chicago can. I'm pretty freaked out by heights, so a seat too close to the window would not be a fun experience. That doesn't mean I don't want to at least take a look out the window to see Chicago from this angle. One-thousand feet, straight up into the clouds above the city.
After 93 Years In Business, Rockford Shop Announces They’re Closing For Good
Broadway Florist, a 93-year-old floral shop in Rockford, Illinois, just announced they're closing their doors this October. Remember going to Broadway Florist to get all your homecoming corsages made? I do! So sad they're closing, they've been operating in Rockford for 93 years. They've provided gorgeous flowers, plants and thoughtful...
You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois
Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt
The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive On Public Property In Illinois?
One person's trash is another person's treasure... with a little bit of work to get it out of their dumpster sometimes. If you've ever been to an outdoor strip mall, you know all the green dumpsters are pure gold mines for hustlers looking to upcycle, resell, or redecorate their own homes. When businesses have merchandise go out of season or can't resell an item that was returned damaged, most of the time they throw out the items.
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
etxview.com
Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana
VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
