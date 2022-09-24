ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coinjournal.net

Cosmos price prediction: Is ATOM a good crypto to buy today?

Cosmos price moved sideways on Tuesday as investors focus on the latest update by the developers. ATOM was trading at $14.45, which was slightly below last weekend’s high of $16.91. It has risen by more than 156% from the lowest level this year, giving it a market cap of more than $4.2 billion.
coinjournal.net

Harmony price prediction: Is ONE a safe coin to buy?

Harmony ONE price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months. It dropped to a low of $0.016, which was the lowest level since February 2021. It has fallen by more than 94% from the highest level, making it one of the worst performers in the industry.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Price Will Soar 13% By October 31, Crypto Community Predicts

Over the past couple of months, Bitcoin price has been dealing with a narrow trading range trying its best to make a full recovery after plummeting into a series of dips. Bitcoin repeatedly failed to move past the $25K mark. Almost 22,000 predicted its price to soar next month. Worst-case...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Benzinga

Why Stocks With Bitcoin And Ethereum Exposure Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT are trading higher Tuesday amid an increase in crypto prices, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin climbed back above the $20,000 level on Tuesday and reached its highest levels in more...
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
thedefiant.io

What Is Chainlink?

For blockchains to provide a secure and immutable record — a public ledger — they have to be self-contained. Otherwise, outsiders could compromise it and hurt the value of the digital assets they support. This isolation prevents blockchains from being flexible. Chainlink aims to solve this problem. It’s...
coinjournal.net

Auros to deliver high frequency crypto pricing data on Pyth Network

Auros and Pyth Network have partnered to bring high frequency on-chain data to blockchains. The partnership will help advance the decentralised finance market, with better financial solutions for consumers. Auros, an algorithmic trading and market making platform for cryptocurrencies, is teaming up with the Pyth Network to bring high-frequency pricing...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for XRP, Maps Out What’s Next for Ethereum and One Additional Altcoin

A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls is outlining what’s in store for three digital assets including XRP and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on XRP, and he sees the seventh-largest crypto by market cap igniting a decent rally in the short term.
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase

An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
