Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Cosmos price prediction: Is ATOM a good crypto to buy today?
Cosmos price moved sideways on Tuesday as investors focus on the latest update by the developers. ATOM was trading at $14.45, which was slightly below last weekend’s high of $16.91. It has risen by more than 156% from the lowest level this year, giving it a market cap of more than $4.2 billion.
coinjournal.net
Harmony price prediction: Is ONE a safe coin to buy?
Harmony ONE price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months. It dropped to a low of $0.016, which was the lowest level since February 2021. It has fallen by more than 94% from the highest level, making it one of the worst performers in the industry.
cryptopotato.com
Terra Classic Plunges 13% on Do Kwon News, Bitcoin Struggles at $19K (Market Watch)
Do Kwon’s red notice reportedly issued by Interpol has driven Terra’s native cryptocurrency south hard. The price of bitcoin continues to struggle at around $19,000, with another dip below that level earlier today. Most altcoins are slightly in the red on a daily scale. Terra Classic is among...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink Launches Programs to Reduce Costs Ahead of Staking of Its Token
Chainlink, a provider of price feeds and other data to blockchains, is reducing the network’s barriers to entry for early-stage projects and reducing costs for existing participants ahead of the introduction of staking of its native token at the end of this year, the company said at this week’s SmartCon developer event held in New York.
RELATED PEOPLE
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Will Soar 13% By October 31, Crypto Community Predicts
Over the past couple of months, Bitcoin price has been dealing with a narrow trading range trying its best to make a full recovery after plummeting into a series of dips. Bitcoin repeatedly failed to move past the $25K mark. Almost 22,000 predicted its price to soar next month. Worst-case...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Stocks With Bitcoin And Ethereum Exposure Are Rising Today
Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT are trading higher Tuesday amid an increase in crypto prices, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin climbed back above the $20,000 level on Tuesday and reached its highest levels in more...
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS. Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon. Vitalik...
u.today
Crypto Mogul Wants to Buy Distressed Assets from Bitcoin Miners
Jihan Wu of Bitmain fame is looking to buy the distressed assets of Bitcoin miners at a discount, according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The cryptocurrency tycoon has created a new $250 million fund for that purpose. Wu plans to raise the majority of the aforementioned sum from outside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedefiant.io
What Is Chainlink?
For blockchains to provide a secure and immutable record — a public ledger — they have to be self-contained. Otherwise, outsiders could compromise it and hurt the value of the digital assets they support. This isolation prevents blockchains from being flexible. Chainlink aims to solve this problem. It’s...
dailyhodl.com
Five Crypto Assets Surge 10% or More As Bitcoin Analyst Urges Traders To Keep Their Pants On
A widely-followed Bitcoin (BTC) analyst is warning traders to remain calm as a significant number of altcoins begin to rise. Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers it would be wise to hold on to their shorts and avoid FOMO. “[Let’s] try and keep our pants on right now. Don’t...
The Mega Bull Market Secret: ADA Founder Charles Hoskinson Believes The US Financial Innovation Act Can Trigger A Massive Bull Market Run
According to Charles Hoskinson, the US Financial Innovation Act can trigger a massive bull market run. In a 90-minute-long interview with Cheeky Crypto, Hoskinson shared his views on possible factors that could end the current bear market phase of the crypto domain. Per Hoskinson, the Financial Innovation Act proposed by...
coinjournal.net
Auros to deliver high frequency crypto pricing data on Pyth Network
Auros and Pyth Network have partnered to bring high frequency on-chain data to blockchains. The partnership will help advance the decentralised finance market, with better financial solutions for consumers. Auros, an algorithmic trading and market making platform for cryptocurrencies, is teaming up with the Pyth Network to bring high-frequency pricing...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for XRP, Maps Out What’s Next for Ethereum and One Additional Altcoin
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls is outlining what’s in store for three digital assets including XRP and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on XRP, and he sees the seventh-largest crypto by market cap igniting a decent rally in the short term.
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
coinjournal.net
Strike raises $80 million in funding to revolutionise Bitcoin Lightning payments
Strike has closed an $80 million series B funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Wyoming. The company, which is built on Bitcoin, will use the funds to grow its products as it looks to revolutionise the payments industry. Strike,...
coinjournal.net
These four cryptocurrencies could see a price spike before the end of September
The cryptocurrency has started another week with low volumes. Bitcoin is still stuck around the $19k, and most altcoins are yet to make any moves. The good news is that with such low volumes, a small spike in buying volumes could see most cryptos turn green in the short term.
Comments / 0