SkySports
Grimsby 1-2 Carlisle: Kristian Dennis haunts former club in Carlisle victory
Carlisle handed newly-promoted Grimsby their second 2-1 defeat on the bounce by edging their rearranged Sky Bet League Two meeting. Owen Moxon opened the scoring with a stunning low drive, before Kristian Dennis came back to haunt his former club at Blundell Park. Michee Efete was on target for the home team after gift-wrapping Carlisle their second.
Wednesday Tips
Flylikeaneagle looks the best bet on a competitive card at Nottingham in the Fairfax Saddles Grassroots Mile Series Final Handicap. Trained by Grand National-winning handler Lucinda Russell, the five-year-old arrives on the back of his fourth win in what has been a thoroughly productive season. Based in Ireland until earlier this year, he has flourished since joining Russell's Kinross yard in June.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jonjo O'Neill's Pens Man back with excellent chance at Bangor-on-Dee
1.55 Bangor - Last time out winners go head-to-head. Pens Man looks to be on the improve for the Jonjo O'Neill team and ought to go close in the Jones Bros Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase. Kevin Brogan takes off 3lb but so does Lilly Pinchin from the back of Midnight...
Trent Alexander-Arnold not in England squad for Germany game, Ivan Toney included | Stones & Maguire to start
Trent Alexander-Arnold is not included in England's matchday squad as Gareth Southgate's side prepare to face Germany at Wembley on Monday night. Harry Maguire, however, is expected to keep his place at the heart of the England defence with his most regular partner, John Stones, due to return alongside him.
GAA must respond strongly to referee assaults, says Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald
Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald has called for a heavy-handed response to referee abuse in GAA. The alleged assault of a match official in Wexford on Sunday was the latest incident to shine a light on the plight of referees in Gaelic games. It followed a similar occurrence in Roscommon earlier...
Erling Haaland has 'urged' Jude Bellingham to join Man City - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Erling Haaland has reportedly urged former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham to join him at Manchester City. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have claimed Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was interested in joining them in the summer. Jose Mourinho has highlighted...
Gareth Southgate defiant on his selection of defenders despite more Harry Maguire woes for England
Gareth Southgate remained defiant in his backing of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire but said he would consider dropping experienced players if the situation became "untenable". England came from behind to lead Germany 3-2 in the second half of their final game before the World Cup, before eventually drawing 3-3 as Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane scored for Southgate's side.
LV= County Championship: Yorkshire survival hopes suffer blow as Zafar Gohar wreaks havoc for Gloucestershire allowing them to open up big lead
Yorkshire's LV= Insurance County Championship survival hopes were dealt a blow at Headingley as Gloucestershire opened up a second-innings lead of 211 runs with four wickets remaining. Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar inspired Gloucestershire on the second day, claiming five of seven morning wickets as Yorkshire, replying to a first-innings 190,...
Tuesday Tips
First Impression can notch a third win from four visits to Ayr in the Virgin Bet Free Bets For Winners Handicap at Ayr. John Quinn's five-year-old was rated 85 when last striking gold here a couple of years ago and returns 5lb lower in the weights. He has been dropped 1lb since his most recent outing here a couple of weeks ago, when beaten just a couple of lengths into fourth place, and any rain would aid his cause.
Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland: Ian Baraclough's side avoid Nations League relegation despite defeat
Northern Ireland clinched Nations League survival despite losing 2-1 to Greece after Kosovo did them a favour by beating Cyprus 5-1. Ian Baraclough's side went behind to on-loan Hull striker Dimitrios Pelkas' goal after goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell made an error when coming to claim the ball, but bounced back quickly as Shayne Lavery dispatched Steven Davis' inch-perfect cross.
Luke Shaw shines but Harry Maguire and Nick Pope struggle - England player ratings
Nick Pope - 4 A game that exposed Pope's weakness with distribution even before his late error. Looked nervous under the German press when collecting back passes, with his spilled save for Kai Havertz's second goal capping a poor evening. Unlikely to oust Jordan Pickford anytime soon. Luke Shaw -...
England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate's side's must beat Germany in final game before World Cup
England have been relegated from Nations League Group A3 and Germany cannot reach the finals, but there will be far more than professional pride on the line when the sides meet at Wembley on Monday, writes Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett. England suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italy...
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke not short of issues as bug rips through squad ahead of Ukraine rematch
Steve Clarke claims Scotland are "not short of issues" ahead of their crunch Nations League game against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night. Skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September's triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
Harry Maguire error-strewn but still on the plane for Gareth Southgate; Trent Alexander-Arnold set to miss out – England World Cup squad ladder
Harry Maguire received Gareth Southgate's backing despite his error-strewn display against Germany, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the slide. The latest England World Cup squad ladder is here!. The Three Lions contested their final fixture before the tournament on Monday night, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany in...
Dublin's Carla Rowe says All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Donegal was the biggest disappointment of her career
The Dubs were shocked by Donegal in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final and missed out on the opportunity to face eventual champions Meath in the final four. It was a devastating blow for Mick Bohan's side, who have not lifted the Brendan Martin Cup since 2020, when they claimed their fourth in a row.
Worcester suspension: What caused financial crisis at Gallagher Premiership club?
As Worcester Warriors fight for their future amid major financial uncertainty right across the Gallagher Premiership, many are asking how and why this was allowed to happen. Worcester have gone into administration after being suspended from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union, having missed the deadline to show plans were in place to move forward from the financial crisis enveloping it.
Thursday Tips
Falcon Nine looks sure to take a good step forward from his promising debut when he reappears at Salisbury. Beautifully bred, the Ulysses youngster is a half-brother to Jessica Harrington's top-class filly Albigna. He made what could be described as a stereotypical debut for one from Sir Michael Stoute's yard when staying on nicely into fourth at Leicester.
Women's Six Nations: Twickenham to host first standalone Red Roses fixture
The venues for England's 2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations home fixtures have been confirmed, culminating in a final-round match against France at Twickenham Stadium. Next year's championship will again be played in its own six-week window from March 25 to April 29 with the Red Roses facing Scotland in Newcastle before hosting Italy in Northampton.
Four arrests made as masked Germany fans attack England supporters at pub ahead of Nations League fixture
Four arrests have been made after masked Germany 'fans' attacked England supporters at a pub ahead of Monday's Nations League fixture at Wembley, police have confirmed. Around 100 men approached a pub near the stadium two hours before kick-off and started to assault customers, the Metropolitan Police said. At least...
