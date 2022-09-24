Read full article on original website
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Loses Director Bassam Tariq Two Months Ahead of Production
Bassam Tariq has exited his role as director of Marvel Studios’ “Blade.” Tariq’s departure comes as a shock, as production was set to begin in November on Marvel’s new feature about the iconic comic book vampire slayer. The film is set to star Mahershala Ali in the title role, alongside a cast that includes Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre. Although he will no longer be helming “Blade,” sources close to the situation state that Tariq will remain attached to the project as an executive producer. The filmmaker was first confirmed as the director of “Blade” in the summer of 2021. Representatives for Tariq...
Elizabeth Banks Says ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Was Not A Feminist Manifesto: “I Was Just Making An Action Movie
An interview with Elizabeth Banks in the New York Times tied to the release of her new film Call Jane turned for a time into an exploration of an older film Banks directed, Charlie’s Angels. Banks called it “a long conversation that I don’t know that I want to get into.” Pressed by interviewer David Marchese, Banks offered that she is proud of the movie and the actors in it. She then pushed back on what she sees as a narrative that has developed about the film. “There was a story around Charlie’s Angels that I was creating some feminist manifesto. I...
