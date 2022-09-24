ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley police investigating report woman tried to lure 12-year-old boy into vehicle

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley are investigating a report of a woman who allegedly tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into a vehicle last week.

Berkeley Police patrol SUV. Berkeley Police Department

On Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was riding his scooter on the sidewalk of Sacramento Street when a car stopped in front of him and a woman got out of the car and tried to convince the boy to get inside, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

As the suspect came closer to the boy, he ran away and hid in a nearby driveway.

The boy walked back out to the sidewalk a few minutes later, and the suspect was still there and started following the boy in her vehicle, police said.

The boy was able to run away from the suspect and escape.

Police said they believe the incident is related to another incident that occurred on Aug. 29 in which a 13-year-old girl was walking in the area of Alliston Way and McKinley Avenue when a white car pulled alongside the teen, and a suspect tried to entice the girl to get inside the vehicle.

The girl refused, kept walking and later told her parents about what happened.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Black woman with a light complexion, about 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a chubby build and a black hair bun.

The suspect was driving a new model white Honda or Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5742.

