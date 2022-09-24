ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee prepares for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is heading toward the Gulf Coast of Florida and is expected to impact Tallahassee later this week, possibly as soon as Thursday. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for all of Florida, and by the end of Monday night, Ian had strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Out-of-state students anxious about Ian

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit the Tallahassee area with tropical storm force winds for. an extended period. The city is predicted to experience steady rainfall of four to six. inches. At Florida A&M University, there are mixed emotions among students about the. potentially strengthening storm coming to Tallahassee. Many...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

City pays tribute to Althemese Barnes

Local historians are the heart of preservation in Tallahassee — and perhaps none more so than Althemese Barnes. The City of Tallahassee recently recognized Barnes, an author, activist and preservationist as well as a Florida A&M University graduate, when it named part of Cascades Park in her honor. Barnes...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Time to spice up date night

Tallahassee is often viewed as limited when it comes to finding new places to go. This can make it difficult to find original spots to take a significant other, but there are definitely things out there. If the outdoors is appealing for a date, Florida State University’s Rez Lakefront Park...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Black-owned vegan restaurant comes to Frenchtown

The Social Vegan, located in the Frenchtown area, stands out among Tallahassee’s plant-based offerings. For starters, it’s the only Black-owned vegan restaurant in the area. It opened earlier this month on Sept. 10. Lexington, Kentucky is home to the first location of The Social Vegan. But the Tallahassee...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TLH airport officials ready with hurricane plan in wake of Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials at the Tallahassee International Airport are expecting cancellations of flights to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian, while the airport remains functioning preparing for impacts from the storm. The airport has their hurricane plan at the ready to ensure they’re prepared to support customers in the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 16 hours ago. Speaking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
talgov.com

City of Tallahassee

The City of Tallahassee is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Ian. City departments are prepared to respond as needed, and residents are encouraged to prepare as well. The City’s Step-by-Step PREP Guide, available at Talgov.com/PREP, provides a disaster supplies checklist, tips about hardening your home and information about vital City services, such as electric, water and solid waste.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ABC Action News

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways From Tallahassee — Shattering Glass Ceilings

Salesia V. Smith-Gordon is giving back to her alma mater. And in return, her alma mater — Florida State University — is thanking her publicly. The Florida State University College of Law is hanging a portrait of Smith-Gordon in its rotunda on Thursday, marking the first Black alumna to be recognized in this fashion.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Beautification projects underway near campus

Tallahassee residents should expect to see new renovations and business ventures moving to the Railroad Square Art District and Railroad Crossings area. Two mainstays, Happy Motoring, which lasted five years on South Adams Street, and Railroad Square Craft House, which has been open four years — are closing. Both cited common issues including liquor and labor shortages, lack of foot traffic and the demand it puts on those left to pick up the slack.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

New Black-owned eatery opens in mall

Food choices have often been challenging in Tallahassee. But if you are visiting the mall, the options have just expanded in a way students at Florida A&M might enjoy. SugarCane & Spices is a new Black-owned restaurant that was originally created in 2015 as a food truck by Kae Smith. Relocating to the mall has brought SugarCane & Spices more diverse customers, which Smith says is beneficial to her brand and what she stands for. While she faced hardships with the food truck, that did not stop her from staying the course.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

