CandysDirt

Beautiful Estate Near Benbrook Lake is an Entertaining Haven

Some homes are built for specific purposes. Some homes have certain rooms designed for furniture or musical instruments or hobbies. Some homes are just perfect for entertaining. With nearly 6,000 square feet and five bedrooms, four living areas, five garage spaces, and a beautiful and serene outdoor area, this home...
BENBROOK, TX
CandysDirt

This Ju-Nel Jewel in Eastwood Just Hit The Market

If you have dreams of the dreamiest Midcentury Modern with an open concept, repoured Terrazzo floors, and one of the most recognized names in the builder game, get ready to live. The single-story home with full guest quarters out back – that according to Compass’ Laura Reynolds isn’t even included...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Does Dallas — Inside a Futuristic Estate by Love Field Airport

It's safe to say we've never seen anything quite like 5025 Wateka Drive, a palatial futuristic estate near Love Field Airport. From a cursed castle in Cleveland to a mid-century marvel in Michigan, no home is too extravagant, too inimitable, or too weird for the eye-catching real estate curators behind the popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild. And though their hunt for must-see houses spans nationwide, we’re never too surprised when a Dallas listing makes its way onto the grid. After all, North Texas has its own share of the bold and the bizarre when it comes to architecture and design. That being said, I’ve never seen anything quite like Zillow Gone Wild’s latest local spotlight: 5025 Wateka Road, a towering, sci-fi-inspired structure near Love Field Airport that looks as though it’s been airlifted straight from Miami.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Four Dallas Chefs Share Where They Dine for Breakfast

When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
RICHARDSON, TX
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: I moved out of Westover Hills and couldn’t wait to come back

I moved out of Westover Hills in 2020 in the height of the pandemic, and I’ll be honest — I did not handle it well. I had a lot of sentiment for the downstairs duplex unit I was renting; a pink stucco house over a century old with a fair amount of lovable quirks. It felt silly to cry over the dark hardwood floors, the big kitchen I had grown to love, or — maybe more reasonably — the backyard that my dog would so miss having free reign over. But I cried the hardest over leaving the neighborhood.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tell Me Something Sweet bakery to open soon in downtown Plano

Tell Me Something Sweet in Plano offers a variety of desserts, including apple pie, sweet potato pie and peach cobbler. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tell Me Something Sweet Bakery is slated to open soon at 930 E. 15th St., Ste. 200, in downtown Plano. The bakery was started by husband-and-wife team Kevin and Candace Ford. It will feature classic homestyle desserts, such as layer cakes, lemon bars, pecan bars and more. 469-551-3582. www.tmssbakery.com.
PLANO, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Check out the best chimichangas to eat around Dallas: Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican food in America is one of the most glorious cuisines consumed from the east to the west coast and right smack in the middle, you’ll find the great state of Texas with the best Mexican food the entire country has to offer. One of...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Chef Carves a Name for Himself

Since 2017, CT’s MealPrep and Catering LLC has been serving the DFW metroplex and providing good, healthy, and flavorful food to the people of Dallas and surrounding communities. Through hard work and dedication, while keeping God first — Chris Turman, owner of CT’s MealPrep and Catering LLC, has built...
DALLAS, TX

