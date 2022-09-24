Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
Related
A Los Arboles Estate Features Thoughtful Updates That Bring The 2000-Built Beauty Current
Los Arboles is one of those hidden gems in Dallas. Filled with ponds, water features, and majestic trees, it’s the most beautiful private and secure neighborhood in Dallas. At last count, only 32 estate homes were in the 30-acre gated community. Most homes here were built in the 1990s...
CandysDirt.com
The Selling Shufords Are a Breath of Fresh Air And Proud Partners in Dallas Real Estate
All kinds of family members work together on real estate teams. However, Elizabeth Shuford Conroy, and her cousin Lauren Shuford Laughry, have taken their family bond to a completely different level. Tried and true, and launching something new, Lauren and Elizabeth, founders of the Selling Shufords, have begun an exciting...
Beautiful Estate Near Benbrook Lake is an Entertaining Haven
Some homes are built for specific purposes. Some homes have certain rooms designed for furniture or musical instruments or hobbies. Some homes are just perfect for entertaining. With nearly 6,000 square feet and five bedrooms, four living areas, five garage spaces, and a beautiful and serene outdoor area, this home...
This Ju-Nel Jewel in Eastwood Just Hit The Market
If you have dreams of the dreamiest Midcentury Modern with an open concept, repoured Terrazzo floors, and one of the most recognized names in the builder game, get ready to live. The single-story home with full guest quarters out back – that according to Compass’ Laura Reynolds isn’t even included...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papercitymag.com
‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Does Dallas — Inside a Futuristic Estate by Love Field Airport
It's safe to say we've never seen anything quite like 5025 Wateka Drive, a palatial futuristic estate near Love Field Airport. From a cursed castle in Cleveland to a mid-century marvel in Michigan, no home is too extravagant, too inimitable, or too weird for the eye-catching real estate curators behind the popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild. And though their hunt for must-see houses spans nationwide, we’re never too surprised when a Dallas listing makes its way onto the grid. After all, North Texas has its own share of the bold and the bizarre when it comes to architecture and design. That being said, I’ve never seen anything quite like Zillow Gone Wild’s latest local spotlight: 5025 Wateka Road, a towering, sci-fi-inspired structure near Love Field Airport that looks as though it’s been airlifted straight from Miami.
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
Ghost Trees: Fall Webworms Infest Dallas-Fort Worth Ahead of Halloween
My AirPods were blasting Depeche Mode on a recent morning run with my two dogs when all of a sudden I had a faceful of fine, silky thread. I hadn’t even noticed that my neighbor’s tree had seemingly transformed overnight from a healthy hackberry into something you might see in the Addams family’s yard.
WATCH: Southlake restaurant shares how to make lobster tail at home
Have you ever wanted to get the experience of eating delicious lobster without paying the restaurant prices?
IN THIS ARTICLE
CandysDirt.com
New Construction in Walnut Hill And Bleu Ciel Condo Join Most Expensive Listings in Texas for September
Two Dallas listings joined some familiar local properties this month on the list of the most expensive single-family homes for sale in Texas. A new $13 million build at 9646 Douglas Ave., and a $10 million Bleu Ciel high-rise condo join the elite group of the priciest listings in the Lone Star State.
keranews.org
Long-stalled construction of Drury Plaza Hotel near Arlington's Lincoln Square could resume soon
City permit records show that Drury Development Corporation renewed their development for a nine-story hotel. The city initially granted its permit May 2, 2019. The current permit, issued Sept. 2, expires Feb. 28, 2023. KERA reached out to Drury Development for comment. Susan Schrock, city communications coordinator, said in an...
Dallas Observer
Four Dallas Chefs Share Where They Dine for Breakfast
When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Thank you for visiting FOX 4 at the Plano Balloon Festival
The Plano Balloon Festival wrapped up Sunday. Chip Waggoner was out there Thursday. Brandon Todd was there Saturday morning and Lauren Przybyl was there later in the day. They got the chance to meet so many Good Day fans.
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: I moved out of Westover Hills and couldn’t wait to come back
I moved out of Westover Hills in 2020 in the height of the pandemic, and I’ll be honest — I did not handle it well. I had a lot of sentiment for the downstairs duplex unit I was renting; a pink stucco house over a century old with a fair amount of lovable quirks. It felt silly to cry over the dark hardwood floors, the big kitchen I had grown to love, or — maybe more reasonably — the backyard that my dog would so miss having free reign over. But I cried the hardest over leaving the neighborhood.
Report: Which Texas restaurant has the best pancakes?
When it comes to breakfast there are a few mainstays that are necessary to get the most important meal of the day from good to great.
fortworthreport.org
Moviegoing soars to new heights: Rooftop Cinema Club to open Fort Worth location
As it begins to cool down, the demand for outdoor activities skyrocket, and for moviegoers that demand will soon be met. A second outdoor movie theater is coming to Fort Worth. Rooftop Cinema Club is opening in early October, currently scheduled for Oct. 4. The new location will be on...
Tell Me Something Sweet bakery to open soon in downtown Plano
Tell Me Something Sweet in Plano offers a variety of desserts, including apple pie, sweet potato pie and peach cobbler. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tell Me Something Sweet Bakery is slated to open soon at 930 E. 15th St., Ste. 200, in downtown Plano. The bakery was started by husband-and-wife team Kevin and Candace Ford. It will feature classic homestyle desserts, such as layer cakes, lemon bars, pecan bars and more. 469-551-3582. www.tmssbakery.com.
CW33 NewsFix
Check out the best chimichangas to eat around Dallas: Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican food in America is one of the most glorious cuisines consumed from the east to the west coast and right smack in the middle, you’ll find the great state of Texas with the best Mexican food the entire country has to offer. One of...
dallasexpress.com
Local Chef Carves a Name for Himself
Since 2017, CT’s MealPrep and Catering LLC has been serving the DFW metroplex and providing good, healthy, and flavorful food to the people of Dallas and surrounding communities. Through hard work and dedication, while keeping God first — Chris Turman, owner of CT’s MealPrep and Catering LLC, has built...
'Elevator emergency' traps about a dozen people at Reunion Tower
Everyone is okay after what Dallas Fire-Rescue calls an “elevator emergency” on Sunday, when at least a dozen people were trapped at Reunion Tower.
Comments / 0