A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO