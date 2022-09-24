ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Ian forecast to strengthen, could hit Florida as major hurricane

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKJ1n_0i8vKVGQ00

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to "rapidly strengthen" this weekend and could hit Florida early next week as a major hurricane, according to forecasters . Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Ian is moving across the central Caribbean Sea Saturday. By late morning, it was located 270 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, moving west at 15 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph — and is expected to become a hurricane on Sunday.

"Early next week, Ian is forecast to move near or over western Cuba as a strengthening hurricane and then approach the Florida peninsula at or near major hurricane strength, with the potential for significant impacts from storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall," the National Hurricane Center said .

"Significant strengthening is forecast during the next few days," it said.

On Friday, DeSantis signed an executive order issuing a state of emergency for 24 Florida counties that could be in the storm's path. On Saturday, the state of emergency was expanded to cover the entire state.

The storm, forecast to make landfall along Florida's West coast, poses risk of "dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong winds, hazardous seas, and isolated tornadic activity for Florida's Peninsula and portions of the Florida Big Bend, North Florida, and Northeast Florida," DeSantis said in an executive order Saturday.

He encouraged all Floridians "to make their preparations."

On Saturday, a hurricane watch was is in effect for the Cayman Islands and a tropical storm watch was in effect for Jamaica.

"On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea today, pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday. Ian will then approach western Cuba late Monday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday," said the National Hurricane Center.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Snow Falls in New England as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

This week, the Eastern U.S. is experiencing some extreme weather, with New England seeing snowfall as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Overnight on Monday, Sept. 26, Tropical Storm Ian progressed into Hurricane Ian, The State reports. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued warnings that the hurricane could bring with it life-threatening conditions such as wind, rain, and storm surge. At the same time in New Hampshire, Mount Washington is seeing weather including wind chills in the 20s and an inch of snowfall over ice after sunset today Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Key Biscayne Independent

Ian growing more powerful, but threat to KB lessens

Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to rapidly intensify today as it shifts course toward western Cuba, but the threat of a direct hit to South Florida has receded, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.  The National Hurricane Center said Ian’s predicted track shifted west into the Gulf of Mexico, with landfall now expected […]
MIAMI, FL
fox8live.com

Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota "snowbirds" brace for Hurricane Ian to hit Florida

MINNEAPOLIS -- Several Minnesotans "snowbird" in Florida this time of year, or they've retired there. Popular areas where Minnesotans travel to are Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa, which are the targets of Hurricane Ian, as it approaches the Gulf coastline.Elk River native Becky Hlavachek and her husband bought their first family vacation home in Cape Coral, Florida earlier this year, and they had no idea they'd be taking shelter in it a few months later."We're definitely newbies here," said Hlavachek, "Our planning process maybe should be questioned a little bit right now."Hlavachek spent the last few days filling the bathtub with...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota, Dakotas, head to Florida to aid with Hurricane Ian relief

MINNEAPOLIS -- As Hurricane Ian quickly approaches Florida, Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota are traveling to the region to be ready to assist when the storm hits.The Minnesota Red Cross posted photos online of trucks from Duluth and Fargo, which will travel to Florida and distribute food and other relief items to those impacted by the hurricane.RELATED: Minnesota "snowbirds" brace for Hurricane Ian to hit FloridaRoughly 50 disaster response volunteers will head to the state, the Minnesota Red Cross says. Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm. Mandatory and voluntary...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Florida bracing for potential hurricane

As Tropical Storm Ian rapidly intensifies, residents are rushing to gas stations and grocery stores to stock up on supplies. Governor DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency for the entire state and activated 2,500 National Guardsmen. The storm is expected to reach at least a Category 3 status in the Gulf.Sept. 25, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
