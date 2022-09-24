Read full article on original website
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Jack Ryan will return for a third season in December. Amazon said in a press release Wednesday that Season 3 of the action-thriller series will premiere Dec. 21 on Prime Video. Jack Ryan is based on the Tom Clancy character of the same name. The series...
