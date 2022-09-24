Read full article on original website
Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) has been tapped to lead the ensemble cast of Time Bandits, Apple’s TV series adaptation of the beloved Terry Gilliam-directed movie, co-written, directed and executive produced by Taiki Waititi (Our Flag Means Death), Joining Kudrow as series regulars are Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane) and Rachel House (Heartbreak High). The casting announcement also confirms the official series greenlight for the project, which had been in development at Apple since 2019. Waititi directs the...
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Alves, who plays the role of Travis Martinez on Yellowjackets, has been upped to series regular. For those who missed the first season of the Showtime drama, Travis is the son of Bill Martinez, the head coach of the Yellowjackets girls soccer team. The players were bound for the nationals when their plane crashed in the wilderness of Canada and the coach was killed. Travis, who’s a guarded and insecure teen, ended up starting a romance with Natalie Scatorccio, played by Sophie Thatcher as a teen and Juliette Lewis as an adult. Travis was played as an adult in season one by Andres...
The reunion we never knew we needed came at us in the best way with Hulu's new series, Reasonable Doubt.
Sarah Jessica Parker brought husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters, Tabitha and Loretta, to the "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere.
