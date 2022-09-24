EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Alves, who plays the role of Travis Martinez on Yellowjackets, has been upped to series regular. For those who missed the first season of the Showtime drama, Travis is the son of Bill Martinez, the head coach of the Yellowjackets girls soccer team. The players were bound for the nationals when their plane crashed in the wilderness of Canada and the coach was killed. Travis, who’s a guarded and insecure teen, ended up starting a romance with Natalie Scatorccio, played by Sophie Thatcher as a teen and Juliette Lewis as an adult. Travis was played as an adult in season one by Andres...

