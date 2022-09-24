ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

The vote will go on: Massive influx of applicants ensures full staffing for Dougherty election

 3 days ago
Voters cast ballots during early voting for the 2020 state primary election. Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins on Oct. 17 and includes four weekend dates. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — The call for poll workers for the Nov. 8 election went out, and the response has been overwhelming, so overwhelming that the number of applicants exceeded the number needed to ensure all 26 Dougherty County voter precincts will be up and running on Election Day.

“We had a tremendous amount of people who mailed in applications or came in for applications,” Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said. “We received hundreds of applications. I’d like to give my appreciation to the citizens of Dougherty County and surrounding counties who came to our assistance.”

