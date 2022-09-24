ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nypressnews.com

Man killed in South Side shooting

A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 30, shot to death while driving on South Side

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 40, shot in South Shore alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 7:57 p.m., a 40-year-old man was in an alley in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when he was shot by an unknown offender, police said. The man was shot in the left thigh,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot and killed while driving in South Commons

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while driving Tuesday night in the South Commons neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving eastbound around 10:16 p.m. in the 200 block of East 31st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The man was struck multiple times across the body and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center. The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene. According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Video shows road rage shooting of ex-Chicago cop in Irving Park

CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows the moment a now former Chicago cop was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park. The ex-cop, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, "is no longer a member of the department," police spokesman Tom Ahern said Monday. Ahern said the 27-year-old woman was a "probationary police officer" at the time of the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man found shot in car on South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving

Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
FOREST PARK, IL
Chicago Journal

Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew

CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer

Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen

POSEN, Ill. - Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
POSEN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 67, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing for days from her Austin home. Beverly Johnson was last seen Saturday evening at her home in the 5500 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL

