nypressnews.com
Man killed in South Side shooting
A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
Man, 30, shot to death while driving on South Side
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 40, shot in South Shore alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 7:57 p.m., a 40-year-old man was in an alley in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when he was shot by an unknown offender, police said. The man was shot in the left thigh,...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed while driving in South Commons
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while driving Tuesday night in the South Commons neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving eastbound around 10:16 p.m. in the 200 block of East 31st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The man was struck multiple times across the body and...
CBS News
Two men shot, wounded in Lake Meadows Shopping Center parking lot in Bronzeville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the Lake Meadows Shopping Center parking lot in Bronzeville. The shooting happened at 4:40 p.m. in the shopping center parking lot near 34th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A 65-year-old man said he was walking...
fox32chicago.com
Waukegan man charged with breaking into CPD facility through fire escape in Homan Square
CHICAGO - A Waukegan man has been charged with breaking into a CPD facility in Homan Square through a fire escape Monday and taking possession of firearms. Donald Patrick, 47, faces five felony counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer and three felony counts of burglary. At about 11:30...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center. The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene. According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old...
Chicago shooting: Police shoot intruder inside Homan Square CPD facility, Supt. David Brown says
A man previously arrested for car theft climbed a fire escape and pointed unloaded guns at officers during SWAT active shooter training, authorities said.
nypressnews.com
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows road rage shooting of ex-Chicago cop in Irving Park
CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows the moment a now former Chicago cop was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park. The ex-cop, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, "is no longer a member of the department," police spokesman Tom Ahern said Monday. Ahern said the 27-year-old woman was a "probationary police officer" at the time of the incident.
Man found shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
Forest Park Review
Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving
Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
Chicago Journal
Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew
CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
UPDATE: 1 man hospitalized after shooting breaks out at West Side CPD facility
Gunfire at a West Side Chicago police facility left a man critically wounded and a Chicago police officer hurt. According to police, shots were fired at around inside the Chicago Police Evidence and Recovered Property building in Homan Square.
cwbchicago.com
2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer
Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
Chicago shooting: Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the South Side, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Teen attacked, robbed firefighter who refused to cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, Chicago police say
A 17-year-old boy attacked, robbed, and threatened to shoot a Chicago firefighter at a South Side firehouse because the fireman refused to cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, according to Chicago police and a source. The incredible incident happened in West Pullman at 1024 West 119th Street, a Chicago Fire...
2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen
POSEN, Ill. - Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 67, reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing for days from her Austin home. Beverly Johnson was last seen Saturday evening at her home in the 5500 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
