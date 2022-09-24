ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 1

Related
The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Scandinavia#Central Europe#Fehmarnbelt
scitechdaily.com

Over 60 Feet Long – Scientists Discover the New World’s Largest Omnivore

Marine biologists have discovered that whale sharks consume plants, making the famous species the largest omnivore in the world. Whale sharks consume plants, according to marine biologists, making the iconic animal the world’s biggest omnivore. Whale sharks are filter feeders, and in Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, they have long been seen consuming krill.
WILDLIFE
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)

It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’

The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
SCIENCE
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
msn.com

Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice

The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy