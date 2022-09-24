Read full article on original website
The World’s Biggest Airline
A recent analysis reveals which airline carried the most global traffic during the pandemic.
The Verge
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
scitechdaily.com
Over 60 Feet Long – Scientists Discover the New World’s Largest Omnivore
Marine biologists have discovered that whale sharks consume plants, making the famous species the largest omnivore in the world. Whale sharks consume plants, according to marine biologists, making the iconic animal the world’s biggest omnivore. Whale sharks are filter feeders, and in Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, they have long been seen consuming krill.
‘Let them come to their senses’: Russia will ‘freeze’ European countries that impose a ‘stupid’ oil price cap, Putin warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022. Last week, the world’s seven most advanced economies agreed to impose a price cap on what they’d pay for Russian oil in a bid to hamper Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.
Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Coins worth up to $290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 ($290,000) at auction next month.
U.K.・
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
ohmymag.co.uk
Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)
It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
Scientists may have solved the mystery of how the ancient Egyptians hauled millions of 2-ton blocks of stone through the desert to build the pyramids
Scientists discovered a branch of the Nile that disappeared thousands of years ago that could have been used to transport millions of tons of stone.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’
The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says
Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
Revealed: Moment fighter jet escorts 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into Baltic Sea, killing German family - as body parts are discovered by search team
Footage of the moment a fighter jet escorted a 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into the Baltic Sea on Sunday has emerged today, as body parts were discovered by a search team. The jet flew unmanned across northern Germany and out over the sea, before it...
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
msn.com
Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice
The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
CNET
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
