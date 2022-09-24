ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CJ McCollum reportedly signs 2-year, $64 million extension with Pelicans

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42D7vW_0i8vAqop00

C.J. McCollum just got paid.

The veteran guard agreed to a two-year, $64 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, McCollum's agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. McCollum had two years left on the contract he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021, so his new Pelicans deal now locks McCollum in through the 2025-26 season.

McCollum, 31, joined the Pelicans midway through this past season in a trade after eight full seasons with the Trail Blazers. McCollum enjoyed a bit a resurgence in New Orleans when he averaged 24.3 points and 5.8 assists per game in the second half of the year. He helped lead the Pelicans to the team's first playoff appearance since 2017 as New Orleans secured the eighth seed in the Western Conference after beating the San Antonio Spurs in the first NBA's first play-in tournament.

McCollum looks to lead the Pelicans once more in his first full season with the team alongside Brandon Ingram and a healthy Zion Williamson. New Orleans is currently +4000 to win the NBA Finals and +400 to win the Southwest Division at BetMGM.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love part of group buying a professional pickleball team

LeBron James' ever-growing investment portfolio added a new professional sports team this week. James, along with fellow NBA stars Draymond Green and Kevin Love, joined LRMR Ventures in buying a Major League Pickleball team, the league announced Wednesday. Other members of the ownership group include Maverick Carter, the investment firm SC Holdings, Relevent Sports Group co-owner and CEO Daniel Sillman and SpringHill Company CMO Paul Rivera.
NBA
KRMG

Wilson cleared by doctors, will start for Jets at Pittsburgh

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the second-year quarterback will make his season debut at Pittsburgh on Sunday “if all goes well this week” at practice, six weeks after having knee surgery.
NFL
KRMG

Unbeaten Dolphins kick off Week 4 as underdogs vs Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa and the unbeaten Miami Dolphins are underdogs in Week 4. The Dolphins (3-0) kick off this week’s schedule against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on "Thursday Night Football." The Bengals are 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If a victory over the Buffalo Bills...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
KRMG

Belichick: Hoyer will start if Jones can't play vs. Packers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — (AP) — If Mac Jones can't play Sunday for the Patriots visit to Green Bay, veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will start in his place. But Bill Belichick is still leaving open the possibility that his second-year quarterback will be ready to go. That's about...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cj Mccollum
KRMG

Pianow's biggest fantasy football regrets through three weeks

Most of my fantasy football seasons have the same shape, and it looks like 2022 is going to follow the same path, hopefully:. I have a bunch of teams in the middle of the standings right now. I’ve been right on some things, but I try not to be a Victory Lap guy. Today’s article is going to focus on things I got wrong and opportunities I missed, and see if there’s a learning point to it all.
NFL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy