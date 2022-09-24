ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Cyclist dies on country road

A cyclist has died after being thrown from his bike on Sunday, police have said. The rider, in his 50s, was found in a critical condition on Granbrook Lane in Mickleton, shortly after 09:30 BST said Warwickshire Police. He was given emergency treatment but died at the scene, said the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

M4 lorry fire closes stretch of motorway in both directions

A lorry fire has led to a stretch of the M4 in Wiltshire being closed in both directions. Fire crews were called out to the motorway between junction 14 for Hungerford and junction 15 for Swindon shortly after 10:30 BST. Crews from Swindon, Stratton St Margaret and Royal Wootton Bassett...
ACCIDENTS

