Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cyclist dies on country road
A cyclist has died after being thrown from his bike on Sunday, police have said. The rider, in his 50s, was found in a critical condition on Granbrook Lane in Mickleton, shortly after 09:30 BST said Warwickshire Police. He was given emergency treatment but died at the scene, said the...
BBC
M4 lorry fire closes stretch of motorway in both directions
A lorry fire has led to a stretch of the M4 in Wiltshire being closed in both directions. Fire crews were called out to the motorway between junction 14 for Hungerford and junction 15 for Swindon shortly after 10:30 BST. Crews from Swindon, Stratton St Margaret and Royal Wootton Bassett...
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: PC 'frightened' when she struck retired footballer with baton
A police officer charged with assaulting retired footballer Dalian Atkinson shortly before he died told a jury she was "very, very frightened" when she struck him with a baton. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith said she hit the 48-year-old "to try to restrain him" in Shropshire in August 2016. Prosecutors allege...
Comments / 0