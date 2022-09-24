Read full article on original website
Related
13newsnow.com
Navy turns to HBCUs in effort to increase diversity
NORFOLK, Va. — The nation's first African-American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, "With respect to diversity, I've got to make sure that we continue to make strides." But, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report the military still has a long way to go. The report says...
WAVY News 10
Walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender student policies held Tuesday
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Hampton Roads and across the commonwealth organized walkouts on Tuesday to protest new model policies from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration that would roll back protections for transgender students. The Pride Liberation Project, “an entirely student-led LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization based in Virginia with...
flathatnews.com
The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia
Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
flathatnews.com
214 faculty members sign Open Letter to President Rowe concerning distance between administration and faculty
Monday, Sept. 26, 214 faculty members of the College of William and Mary signed and presented an Open Letter to College President Katherine Rowe regarding concerns over a growing alienation of faculty in administrative decision making and governance. The letter contains signatures from faculty across over 40 different departments and includes representation from the College of Arts and Sciences, the Raymond A. Mason School of Business, the William and Mary School of Education and the William and Mary Law School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
President Darrell K. Williams and First Lady Myra R. Williams Make $100,000 Gift to Hampton University
Hampton University has announced that President Darrell K. Williams, the 13th President of the University, and First Lady, Mrs. Myra R. Williams, have made a $100,000 gift to the institution. Their gift will be divided among six areas, as per the following:. $50,000 will be utilized to establish the Darrell...
More Hampton Roads parents are homeschooling their children
The number of Hampton Roads parents choosing to homeschool their kids have skyrocketed since 2019 -- and experts say there are a few reasons why.
Local school districts strive to feed students
The height of the pandemic brought on many changes for schools, one in particular was providing meals for students free of charge through food waivers that are set to expire.
WTKR
Everyday Hero: Chesapeake crossing guard called 'amazing' for all she does
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Butts Road Primary School is the location, where on any given weekday morning, you will witness poetry in motion!. At least that is just one of many rave reviews of Chesapeake Police Officer and Crossing Guard Angelique Waterson. She was named a Crossing Guard of the Year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US Navy Chief friends raise over $1,000 to donate after dispute
It's been two months since a Virginia Beach community lost a U.S Navy chief petty officer. But now his friends are turning their pain into passion.
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
regent.edu
Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson Encourages Students to Fight Fearlessly for Truth and Justice During the School of Law Chancellor’s Forum
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Sept. 23, 2022) – Regent University Founder, Chancellor & CEO Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson led an invaluable teaching moment for students at the School of Law Chancellor’s Forum on September 20. The Chancellor’s Forum series allows students to hear from and participate in...
New Undersheriff will make history in Chesapeake, tapped as Sheriff's successor
On October 4, Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan will officially promote Major David Rosado to Undersheriff. He's the first Hispanic American named to the role.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 3 Investigates: Police fail to submit images of missing Virginia children
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s public database, there are roughly 500 children reported missing in Virginia.
multihousingnews.com
Virginia Asset Sells for $32M
Berkadia arranged the transaction and secured acquisition financing under the form of a five-year bridge loan. The Linden Property Group and Navy Squared Partners have acquired The Village at Stoneybrook, a 256-unit multifamily community in Newport News, Va. Berkadia Norfolk represented the seller, Stoneybrook & Associated LLC, in the $32...
A child is once again a victim of gun violence in Hampton Roads
So far this year, CHKD says they've treated 14 children for gunshot wounds, but that is on track to be lower than the 34 in 2021 and 37 in 2020.
Eligibility for toll relief expands to benefit more residents
Eligibility for toll relief has expanded to benefit more Downtown and Midtown tunnel drivers, beginning November 1.
Norfolk Animal Care Center quarantining dogs, limiting intake after CPV exposure
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk animal shelter is quarantining all of its dogs and limiting intake after it admitted a stray dog that tested positive for Canine Parvovirus (CPV), a spokesperson for the city said. On Thursday, the Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) took in a stray dog that...
Virginia Beach Neptune Festival canceled due to approaching storm, some events rescheduled
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend has been canceled because of the approaching storm, but you can still catch a few of the festival's trademark events. Normally, from 2nd Street to 33rd Street, hundreds of vendors would be lined up along the boardwalk. That won't...
13newsnow.com
These changes could make casting a ballot in Virginia Beach a little easier
This year, there's an updated election process rolling out in Virginia Beach. People can use iPads to check in. It cuts the wait time down from five minutes to one.
WAVY News 10
Sunday Sitdown: Norfolk’s Greek Festival returns
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Greek Festival is returning in full force to Norfolk. For over 30 years, the festival has been a staple in the community. With it returning in just a few weeks, John Katsias sat down for an edition of Sunday Sitdowns to explain what people can expect.
Comments / 0