Norfolk, VA

13newsnow.com

Navy turns to HBCUs in effort to increase diversity

NORFOLK, Va. — The nation's first African-American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, "With respect to diversity, I've got to make sure that we continue to make strides." But, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report the military still has a long way to go. The report says...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender student policies held Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Hampton Roads and across the commonwealth organized walkouts on Tuesday to protest new model policies from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration that would roll back protections for transgender students. The Pride Liberation Project, “an entirely student-led LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization based in Virginia with...
VIRGINIA STATE
flathatnews.com

The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia

Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
flathatnews.com

214 faculty members sign Open Letter to President Rowe concerning distance between administration and faculty

Monday, Sept. 26, 214 faculty members of the College of William and Mary signed and presented an Open Letter to College President Katherine Rowe regarding concerns over a growing alienation of faculty in administrative decision making and governance. The letter contains signatures from faculty across over 40 different departments and includes representation from the College of Arts and Sciences, the Raymond A. Mason School of Business, the William and Mary School of Education and the William and Mary Law School.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
multihousingnews.com

Virginia Asset Sells for $32M

Berkadia arranged the transaction and secured acquisition financing under the form of a five-year bridge loan. The Linden Property Group and Navy Squared Partners have acquired The Village at Stoneybrook, a 256-unit multifamily community in Newport News, Va. Berkadia Norfolk represented the seller, Stoneybrook & Associated LLC, in the $32...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Sunday Sitdown: Norfolk’s Greek Festival returns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Greek Festival is returning in full force to Norfolk. For over 30 years, the festival has been a staple in the community. With it returning in just a few weeks, John Katsias sat down for an edition of Sunday Sitdowns to explain what people can expect.
NORFOLK, VA

