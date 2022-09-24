ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 24, 2022

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

What a difference a week can make when it comes to the Netflix Top 10 lists. This time last Saturday, Seth Rogen’s This is the End had surprisingly ascended to the top of the movie standings, while Cobra Kai stood tall over other shows in the TV rankings. Neither production is No. 1 now, though one title has fallen farther than the other. And of course, there are some new releases in the mix today that have helped to shake things up. So how about we stop wasting time and dive on into the lists for today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mVxM_0i8v8kEI00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 24, 2022

Lou – a new thriller starring Oscar winner Allison Janney – is now in first place among movies on Netflix . The new flick managed to usurp the Mark Wahlberg-led biographical Father Stu , which is now in second. The critically well-received Do Revenge only moved back one spot as well and is now at No. 3. Coming up behind the teen comedy in the fourth slot is Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues , which joins the list following its release on Friday. Written decades ago, Perry’s latest drama has received mostly positive reviews from critics thus far. And in fifth place is Minions & More 1 , a collection of shorts revolving around the fan-favorite characters from the Despicable Me film series.

Speaking of Illumination’s highly profitable franchise, Despicable Me 2 is currently at No. 6 after having been a slot higher yesterday. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones , has dropped three spots since Friday and is now in seventh place. Sing 2 is still on the list at No. 8, a single-slot drop for the star-studded animated film. This is the End has also managed to stay in the mix, but it’s nose-dived all the way from first place to ninth. That latter spot was held by Despicable Me the other day, though the movie is now sitting in tenth.

  • 1. Lou
  • 2. Father Stu
  • 3. Do Revenge
  • 4. A Jazzman's Blues
  • 5. Minions & More 1
  • 6. Despicable Me 2
  • 7. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
  • 8. Sing 2
  • 9. This is the End
  • 10. Despicable Me

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdVnJ_0i8v8kEI00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 24, 2022

The No. 1 spot on the TV list still belongs to Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story . The series, co-created by Ryan Murphy, has been getting quite a bit of buzz, with Evan Peters’ turn as the titular murderer garnering wild reactions from fans. Moving up one spot to hit second place is Cobra Kai , one of the best shows on Netflix . El Rey, Vicente Fernandez only saw a single-space loss and is in the third slot as a result. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is having a solid come-up, as the show has risen two spaces to hit fourth place. Fate: The Winx Saga at No. 5 after having been a spot higher when the week closed out.

Having been pushed back one slot, In the Dark is sixth on the list. Fan-favorite series The Great British Baking Show has entered the fray in seventh place. Sins of the Mother hasn’t budged, as the true crime docuseries remains at No. 8. Meanwhile, The Crown – one of the streamer’s critical darlings – is in ninth place, having moved back two spots. The tenth and final position is now held by Love is Blind: After the Alter , which was one place higher on Friday.

  • 1. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • 2. Cobra Kai
  • 3. El Rey, Vincente Fernandez
  • 4: The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
  • 5. Fate: The Winx Saga
  • 6. In the Dark
  • 7. The Great British Baking Show
  • 8. Sins of the Mother
  • 9. The Crown
  • 10. Love is Blind: After the Alter

There’s certainly a wide variety of titles on the platform this weekend. In terms of the actual standings, I can see Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story staying atop TV for the remainder of the weekend. On the other hand, I’m curious as to whether or not Lou can hold onto No. 1 on the movies side. Do Revenge could always creep up as could A Jazzman’s Blues . We’ll just have to wait until tomorrow to see but, in the meantime, use your Netflix subscription to check out these movies and shows.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Friday, September 23, 2022 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Allison Janney
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
155K+
Followers
38K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy