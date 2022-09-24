Bridgerton's Luke Newton Talks Fans' Passion For Colin And Penelope's Relationship As New Season 3 Tease Arrives, Dear Readers

Rejoice, dear reader! For we have new information about the highly anticipated third season of Bridgerton . In a new silly video, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and Claudia Jessie, who respectively play Penelope Featherington and siblings Colin and Eloise Bridgerton on one of the most popular shows on Netflix , got together to chat about the upcoming season. Newton discussed the relationship between Penelope and Colin and, in true Lady Whistledown fashion, we got a cryptic tease about the new season.

The biggest thing we know about Bridgerton Season 3 so far is that it will follow Colin and Penelope’s relationship. While this breaks the chronological order of how the books were published, the showrunner, Jess Brownell explained that this felt like “Colin and Penelope’s time.” With Season 3 currently filming , the new leads sat down to discuss and tease what is to come.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Luke Newton Explains Why Colin And Penelope's Relationship Can Be 'Frustrating' For Fans

Following Eloise finding out Penelope is Lady Whistledown, and Colin saying he “would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington” in the Season 2 finale, the stage is set for what I’d imagine will be a chaotic Season 3. After being asked about why Colin does not have romantic feelings for Penelope, Newton explained his thoughts about Polin going into Season 3. He also addressed the passion, and occasional aggression, fans have toward the future couple in a new promotional video for the upcoming season.

Because [Penelope and Colin] met when they were so young in the cutest way possible. When I was reading the book, it’s such a lovely story the way they met. I think there’s just a lot going on and he can’t really see what’s going on right in front of him. Which is obviously, for the fans of the show, very frustrating, and they take that frustration out on me sometimes. [Laughs]

I can’t wait to find out how they met, and hopefully, we’ll get see even more moments from the book in the next season . The two have had an adorable friendship, well up until we saw what Colin said in the last season (which is why fans are mad.) While it’s clear Penelope has always been crushing on the Bridgerton brother, he is clearly blind to the fact and has put her firmly in the friend zone. Colin also is not aware of the fact that Penelope is the woman behind Lady Whistledown, so it will be interesting to see how they navigate all these issues. I feel like it’s safe to assume the story will end happily, as both Seasons 1 and 2 have, but there’s a lot to work through first, and the actress behind Penelope gave us a sneak peek into how the season will begin.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lady Whistledown Provides A Cryptic Tease For Bridgerton Season 3

As expected, Nicola Coughlan popped up in the video to give a cryptic look into the new season of Bridgerton , asking if we wanted to “hear what Lady Whistledown has to say about Season 3.” She proceeded to read an excerpt from the Episode 1 script, which you can watch here:

If you watched closely, I’m sure you caught the name of the first episode before Coughlan mentioned it at the end of her reading. I’m so curious to find out what “Out of the Shadows” refers to.

We know that Eloise knows Lady Whistledown’s identity, and the two had a major fallout at the end of Season 2. This knowledge could be a clue to the meaning behind the episode title. Will she reveal Penelope’s secret? Will Penelope out herself as the gossip columnist? Will just Colin find out about her little secret? It could mean lots of things, but we’ll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out. But one thing is for sure dear reader, no conflict can be resolved on this show without a good bit of gossip and drama beforehand.

Along with Penelope and Colin’s friendship growing into a romantic relationship, there are lots of other characters to get excited about, come Season 3. We know we’ll get to see more of Kate and Anthony, and Simone Ashley, who plays the viscountess, revealed her hopes for the couple. We'll also likely see more of Benedict and Eloise Bridgerton. While all this new information is exciting, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for Season 3. In the meantime, you can watch Daphne and Anthony Bridgertons’ love stories play out in Seasons 1 and 2 of the series with a Netflix subscription .