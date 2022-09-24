ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Bridgerton's Luke Newton Talks Fans' Passion For Colin And Penelope's Relationship As New Season 3 Tease Arrives, Dear Readers

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

Rejoice, dear reader! For we have new information about the highly anticipated third season of Bridgerton . In a new silly video, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and Claudia Jessie, who respectively play Penelope Featherington and siblings Colin and Eloise Bridgerton on one of the most popular shows on Netflix , got together to chat about the upcoming season. Newton discussed the relationship between Penelope and Colin and, in true Lady Whistledown fashion, we got a cryptic tease about the new season.

The biggest thing we know about Bridgerton Season 3 so far is that it will follow Colin and Penelope’s relationship. While this breaks the chronological order of how the books were published, the showrunner, Jess Brownell explained that this felt like “Colin and Penelope’s time.” With Season 3 currently filming , the new leads sat down to discuss and tease what is to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWwGr_0i8v7VP000

(Image credit: Netflix)

Luke Newton Explains Why Colin And Penelope's Relationship Can Be 'Frustrating' For Fans

Following Eloise finding out Penelope is Lady Whistledown, and Colin saying he “would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington” in the Season 2 finale, the stage is set for what I’d imagine will be a chaotic Season 3. After being asked about why Colin does not have romantic feelings for Penelope, Newton explained his thoughts about Polin going into Season 3. He also addressed the passion, and occasional aggression, fans have toward the future couple in a new promotional video for the upcoming season.

Because [Penelope and Colin] met when they were so young in the cutest way possible. When I was reading the book, it’s such a lovely story the way they met. I think there’s just a lot going on and he can’t really see what’s going on right in front of him. Which is obviously, for the fans of the show, very frustrating, and they take that frustration out on me sometimes. [Laughs]

I can’t wait to find out how they met, and hopefully, we’ll get see even more moments from the book in the next season . The two have had an adorable friendship, well up until we saw what Colin said in the last season (which is why fans are mad.) While it’s clear Penelope has always been crushing on the Bridgerton brother, he is clearly blind to the fact and has put her firmly in the friend zone. Colin also is not aware of the fact that Penelope is the woman behind Lady Whistledown, so it will be interesting to see how they navigate all these issues. I feel like it’s safe to assume the story will end happily, as both Seasons 1 and 2 have, but there’s a lot to work through first, and the actress behind Penelope gave us a sneak peek into how the season will begin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hV6Fj_0i8v7VP000

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lady Whistledown Provides A Cryptic Tease For Bridgerton Season 3

As expected, Nicola Coughlan popped up in the video to give a cryptic look into the new season of Bridgerton , asking if we wanted to “hear what Lady Whistledown has to say about Season 3.” She proceeded to read an excerpt from the Episode 1 script, which you can watch here:

If you watched closely, I’m sure you caught the name of the first episode before Coughlan mentioned it at the end of her reading. I’m so curious to find out what “Out of the Shadows” refers to.

We know that Eloise knows Lady Whistledown’s identity, and the two had a major fallout at the end of Season 2. This knowledge could be a clue to the meaning behind the episode title. Will she reveal Penelope’s secret? Will Penelope out herself as the gossip columnist? Will just Colin find out about her little secret? It could mean lots of things, but we’ll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out. But one thing is for sure dear reader, no conflict can be resolved on this show without a good bit of gossip and drama beforehand.

Along with Penelope and Colin’s friendship growing into a romantic relationship, there are lots of other characters to get excited about, come Season 3. We know we’ll get to see more of Kate and Anthony, and Simone Ashley, who plays the viscountess, revealed her hopes for the couple. We'll also likely see more of Benedict and Eloise Bridgerton. While all this new information is exciting, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for Season 3. In the meantime, you can watch Daphne and Anthony Bridgertons’ love stories play out in Seasons 1 and 2 of the series with a Netflix subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The List

Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Luke Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#New Leads#Dear Readers
realitytitbit.com

Honey Boo Boo fans 'jealous' as she gets her latest fix with stunning lashes

Honey Boo Boo is feeling herself! Having nails and false eyelashes have become part of her trademark look, leaving fans “jealous”. In the past, the teenager has been criticized for having long nails, fake lashes, and wearing a full face of makeup at such a young age. Many of her followers were “begging” the star to ditch those, though she has continued to sport them despite their opinions. It’s her choice!
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star

If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
155K+
Followers
38K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy