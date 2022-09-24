Stressful jobs: First responders' work can lead to PTSD, suicide for many
ALBANY — Experiencing scenes of a car crash with dead or bleeding victims, overdose cases and burn injuries could happen in a single shift for an EMT or firefighter, and the real world is much less sanitized than what viewers may see on television.
Over time, those encounters can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression or cause police, firefighters and EMTs to seek relief through self-medication.
