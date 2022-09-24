ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame football: Irish once again get zero AP Poll votes

The Notre Dame football team looked very good in their win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, but still are getting no love from the AP. The Notre Dame football team traveled to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to take on an undefeated Tar Heels team this past weekend, and won in convincing fashion. Playing against one of the better offenses in the country, the Irish stood toe-to-toe with them, built up a strong halftime lead, and held on for a 45-32 victory.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for soliciting a minor

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A former South Bend youth hockey coach was sentenced Monday for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert, 39, was sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court to the following:
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend abortion clinic to resume full services

The abortion clinic in South Bend plans to resume full services. This, after a judge blocked Indiana’s new abortion ban last week. Whole Women’s Health says it will take a while to get back up and running with abortion services since many people scheduled to have one had to have their appointments canceled when the law took effect last week.
SOUTH BEND, IN
whtc.com

US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens

BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away

The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash

(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Schools Navigating Transgender Bathroom Pressures

(La Porte County, IN) - Local school districts are grappling with the issue of accommodating transgender students in school bathrooms. It’s a delicate and controversial matter that school leaders are handling carefully. At New Prairie, for example, the district’s anti-discrimination policy already accounted for transgender students, but administrators have...
PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Serious Injuries Suffered in Tree Stand Accident

(LaGrange County, IN) - A northern Indiana hunter suffered serious injuries while wrangling with some equipment earlier this week. The accident happened Monday afternoon in Shipshewana. According to the Department of Natural Resources, a hunter was up in a tree trying to remove a hunting stand when its supporting cables...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
abc57.com

House fire reported along Lincolnway East in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3200 block of Lincolnway East Monday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County Dispatch. A call came in reporting the fire at 4:36 p.m. No one was injured and the fire is now under control, according to dispatch.
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man, 42, killed after being struck by vehicle on SR 933

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in South Bend. The collision happened around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, on State Road 933 near the Hampton Inn. The victim was identified as Tosh Alan Mason, 42, of South Bend, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office.
WNDU

Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on the city’s far east side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 1 p.m. to the 1st Source Bank in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana

MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
MILL CREEK, IN
abc57.com

Police searching for bank robbery suspect, lockdown lifted at PHM schools

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Mishawaka Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the First Source Bank on Lincolnway East around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun. While police searched for the suspect, Bittersweet, Penn, Schmucker, Moran and Elsie Rogers schools were placed on a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Osceola man, 39, killed in crash on U.S. 33 south of Ligonier

An Osceola man was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on U.S. 33. The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 at U.S. 33 and Albion Road near Kimmell. Noble County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrived to find the victim, Stephen Reinholtz, 39, dead at the scene. They believe Reinholtz was headed north when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
OSCEOLA, IN
threeriversnews.com

Clark Logic breaks ground on $5.7m expansion in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — A new expansion at Clark Logic is expected to bring a number of jobs to the Constantine community. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the company broke ground on a $5.7 million, 101,000 square foot building addition to their site in Constantine at 950 Industrial Dr. Once complete, the new expansion will create more space for the company’s logistics operation.
CONSTANTINE, MI

