Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Notre Dame football: Irish once again get zero AP Poll votes
The Notre Dame football team looked very good in their win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, but still are getting no love from the AP. The Notre Dame football team traveled to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to take on an undefeated Tar Heels team this past weekend, and won in convincing fashion. Playing against one of the better offenses in the country, the Irish stood toe-to-toe with them, built up a strong halftime lead, and held on for a 45-32 victory.
WNDU
Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for soliciting a minor
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A former South Bend youth hockey coach was sentenced Monday for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert, 39, was sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court to the following:
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
95.3 MNC
South Bend abortion clinic to resume full services
The abortion clinic in South Bend plans to resume full services. This, after a judge blocked Indiana’s new abortion ban last week. Whole Women’s Health says it will take a while to get back up and running with abortion services since many people scheduled to have one had to have their appointments canceled when the law took effect last week.
whtc.com
US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens
BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
95.3 MNC
Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away
The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
WNDU
McCormick & Company’s South Bend facility to produce Frank’s RedHot sauce
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - McCormick & Company is expanding its South Bend facility to produce Frank’s RedHot sauce. The facility will also start producing and packaging French’s condiments. This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. McCormick &...
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash
(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Schools Navigating Transgender Bathroom Pressures
(La Porte County, IN) - Local school districts are grappling with the issue of accommodating transgender students in school bathrooms. It’s a delicate and controversial matter that school leaders are handling carefully. At New Prairie, for example, the district’s anti-discrimination policy already accounted for transgender students, but administrators have...
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
hometownnewsnow.com
Serious Injuries Suffered in Tree Stand Accident
(LaGrange County, IN) - A northern Indiana hunter suffered serious injuries while wrangling with some equipment earlier this week. The accident happened Monday afternoon in Shipshewana. According to the Department of Natural Resources, a hunter was up in a tree trying to remove a hunting stand when its supporting cables...
abc57.com
House fire reported along Lincolnway East in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3200 block of Lincolnway East Monday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County Dispatch. A call came in reporting the fire at 4:36 p.m. No one was injured and the fire is now under control, according to dispatch.
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man, 42, killed after being struck by vehicle on SR 933
A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in South Bend. The collision happened around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, on State Road 933 near the Hampton Inn. The victim was identified as Tosh Alan Mason, 42, of South Bend, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office.
WNDU
Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on the city’s far east side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 1 p.m. to the 1st Source Bank in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana
MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
abc57.com
Police searching for bank robbery suspect, lockdown lifted at PHM schools
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Mishawaka Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the First Source Bank on Lincolnway East around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun. While police searched for the suspect, Bittersweet, Penn, Schmucker, Moran and Elsie Rogers schools were placed on a...
95.3 MNC
Osceola man, 39, killed in crash on U.S. 33 south of Ligonier
An Osceola man was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on U.S. 33. The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 at U.S. 33 and Albion Road near Kimmell. Noble County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrived to find the victim, Stephen Reinholtz, 39, dead at the scene. They believe Reinholtz was headed north when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
threeriversnews.com
Clark Logic breaks ground on $5.7m expansion in Constantine
CONSTANTINE — A new expansion at Clark Logic is expected to bring a number of jobs to the Constantine community. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the company broke ground on a $5.7 million, 101,000 square foot building addition to their site in Constantine at 950 Industrial Dr. Once complete, the new expansion will create more space for the company’s logistics operation.
WNDU
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a vehicle in the school’s parking lot Monday morning. Police were called just before 8:20 a.m. to Bethany Christian Schools, located at 2904 S. Main Street, on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
