‘Wednesday’ Finds a Spy in Netflix’s Sneak Peek — Will Thing Be Loyal to Her? (VIDEO)

Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tom Hardy to Narrate Upcoming Natural History Series ‘Predators’
Oscar-nominated actor Tom Hardy is set to narrate the upcoming natural history series Predators, a co-production between the U.K.’s Sky Studios and Netflix. The six-part series will debut in December and follows five apex predators as they fight to survive in some of the world’s most challenging environments. The episodes will feature polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, puma in Chile, lions in Botswana, and cheetahs in Tanzania.
Lenny Henry thanks Amazon for standing up to racist trolls
Lenny Henry has thanked Amazon bosses for standing by the cast of 'The Rings of Power' after they were targeted by racist trolls. The TV star plays Sadoc Burrows in the new Prime Video series - which serves as a prequel to 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' films based on J. R. R. Tolkien's 'work - and he's suffered terrible trolling over the decision to introduce a more diverse line-up of actors, but Lenny is adamant Amazon chiefs have "zero tolerance" for that kind of behaviour.
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
Steve-O from 'Jackass' talks about his craziest stunt yet: Self-help author
It's not that Steve-O wants to die. He just doesn't want to grow old either.
R&CPMK Expands London Talent PR Team: MK Crooke Joins Senior Director Anna Thackeray
EXCLUSIVE: R&CPMK is widening its London team with the hiring of public relations vet MK Crooke. She joins the firm’s London Senior Director Anna Thackeray. The UK team will be led by Thackeray, who will report into R&CPMK Co-Presidents of Talent, Lindsay Galin and Jeff Raymond. R&CPMK also have offices in NYC and LA. Crooke counts nearly a decade of experience working with established and emerging actors and filmmakers. During her time most recently at Premier, she led international strategy and execution on talent publicity campaigns for projects ranging from global franchises to independent films to multiple-award winners and nominees. Freya Allan, Joey...
Billy Eichner Finally Explained Why Carrie Underwood Blocked Him Last Year
"Jesus, follow me back on Twitter."
