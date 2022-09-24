Lenny Henry has thanked Amazon bosses for standing by the cast of 'The Rings of Power' after they were targeted by racist trolls. The TV star plays Sadoc Burrows in the new Prime Video series - which serves as a prequel to 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' films based on J. R. R. Tolkien's 'work - and he's suffered terrible trolling over the decision to introduce a more diverse line-up of actors, but Lenny is adamant Amazon chiefs have "zero tolerance" for that kind of behaviour.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO