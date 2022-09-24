Read full article on original website
'Jack Ryan' Season 3 coming to Prime Video in December
"Jack Ryan," an action-thriller series starring John Krasinski, will return for a third season on Prime Video.
Lenny Henry thanks Amazon for standing up to racist trolls
Lenny Henry has thanked Amazon bosses for standing by the cast of 'The Rings of Power' after they were targeted by racist trolls. The TV star plays Sadoc Burrows in the new Prime Video series - which serves as a prequel to 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' films based on J. R. R. Tolkien's 'work - and he's suffered terrible trolling over the decision to introduce a more diverse line-up of actors, but Lenny is adamant Amazon chiefs have "zero tolerance" for that kind of behaviour.
Tom Hanks claims he's only made four 'pretty good' films
Tom Hanks thinks he's only made four "pretty good" movies. The 66-year-old actor - who has starred in the likes of 'Forrest Gump', 'Philadelphia', 'Toy Story', 'Saving Mr. Banks', 'Sleepless In Seattle' and 'Green Mile' over a long and varied career - has insisted the art of filmmaking is still a mystery.
M&M’S introduces new purple character
Get ready for purple! For the first time in a decade, M&M’S is introducing a new character to the cartoons that represent the brand. Mars introduced Purple, a new character and “spokescandy”, with her own music video on YouTube. The video, titled “I’m just gonna be me,” features the purple peanut-shaped confection singing and dancing.
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
