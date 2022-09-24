‘Wednesday’ Finds a Spy in Netflix’s Sneak Peek — Will Thing Be Loyal to Her? (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
I’m furious my friend can’t pronounce my child’s unique baby name – it was voted the most bizarre moniker in 2014
"YOU can tell a lot by a name," as the saying goes, but what does a bizarre name tell people?. One eccentric parent decided on a very rare name. A concerned Redditor reposted the unusual moniker with a screenshot of the future parent's commentary. "The video was about how her...
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
M&M’S introduces new purple character
Get ready for purple! For the first time in a decade, M&M’S is introducing a new character to the cartoons that represent the brand. Mars introduced Purple, a new character and “spokescandy”, with her own music video on YouTube. The video, titled “I’m just gonna be me,” features the purple peanut-shaped confection singing and dancing.
RELATED PEOPLE
People With ADHD Are Sharing The Jobs They Actually Love Doing And It's Super Eye-Opening
"ER nurse. You're always moving, assisting nurses and doctors, no two cases are the same, and you learn so much. It’s an ADHD wonderland, and there’s always something to do. I draw blood. I do EKGs. I participate in emergencies/traumas."
Billy Eichner Finally Explained Why Carrie Underwood Blocked Him Last Year
"Jesus, follow me back on Twitter."
Comments / 0