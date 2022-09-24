ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogue

From Kim To Kate, Milan Fashion Week Delivered On Star Power

Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2023 will be remembered for Kim Kardashian eating spaghetti, 68 pairs of twins roaming around the city and Paris Hilton embodying her immortal catchphrase “that’s hot”. But amidst the bombastic pop culture phenomenons, which saw brands harness the power of celebrity, there were quieter moments that saw Italy flex its magnetic star power: Kate Moss modelling the most luxurious version of baggy jeans and a plaid shirt known to man at Bottega, Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova’s supermodel reunion on the front row at Dolce, Solange Knowles making the flight from America just to catch Matthieu Blazy’s show. Perhaps the seasonal run of presentations looked particularly sparkly after a London Fashion Week in mourning, but there was something magnetic about Milan this September.
Vogue

Vogue Ukraine Enters The Metaverse To Support The Country’s Fashion Talent

Vogue Ukraine is taking its first steps into the metaverse as it puts support for the Ukrainian fashion industry at the heart of its revised mission, as war continues to blight the country. Vogue has partnered with the NFT marketplace The Dematerialised (DMAT) to highlight the work of three designers: Bevza, Gudu and Ienki Ienki. All three brands will showcase their designs in Paris on 28 September during fashion week, before those physical garments are translated into NFTs, which will be able to buy via DMAT.
POPSUGAR

"House of the Dragon"'s Vhagar Is the Oldest Dragon Left Standing

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The first season of "House of the Dragon" is, as promised, filled with all sorts of dragons, from Daemon's red Caraxes to Rhaenyra's soaring Syrax. But in episode six, one dragon steps into the spotlight: Vhagar. In the episode, which aired Sept. 26, Vhagar is seen with her rider, Laena Velaryon, and she plays a pivotal role in Laena's death. We're breaking down the origins of this legendary dragon and where she'll probably go from here.
TechRadar

Extraction 2 has twice the action of the first film – and a new intense one-shot sequence

Extraction 2 will feature double the amount of action sequences of it predecessor, according to a new behind-the-scenes look at the Netflix flick. Released as part of Netflix's Tudum 2022 festivities, the featurette takes viewers inside the making of the Chris Hemsworth-starring action film. And, based on what director Sam Hargrave teases, it sounds like Extraction 2 will really amp up the action from the Netflix movie that preceded it.
Vogue

Irina Shayk’s Latest Look Belongs On Wall Street

Irina Shayk was one of several VIP guests at Giorgio Armani’s spring/summer 2023 show in Milan (alongside stars like Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio in the front row). Her unique front row look, however, set her apart from the stylish pack: Shayk embraced a classic suit and tie that looked like it belonged on New York’s Wall Street.
Vogue

The CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 Closed Milan Fashion Week In Serious Style

Four fashion shows, 14 awards, a great deal of ballet, and many speeches – perhaps most notably Cate Blanchett’s as she presented Giorgio Armani with his clearly deserved “Visionary” award: it all added up to a marathon closing event at Milan Fashion Week. That event was the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards, which on Sunday night attracted an almost surreally swanky crowd to the city’s storied La Scala opera house.
ComicBook

Netflix Reveals Heart of Stone Trailer at TUDUM

Netflix just rolled out the trailer for Heart of Stone during their massive TUDUM event. In 2023, audiences can watch Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt deliver some high-octane stunt work in the new action thriller. As spy movies go, there's a lot of the hallmarks in this trailer. We've got chases, sneaking sections and of course exotic locales aplenty. Tom Harper directs the picture from a script written by Greg Rucka (who famously has made some massive comics!) and Allison Schroeder who is coming off her success with Hidden Figures. Rachel Stone is the hopeful beginning of a franchise for Gadot, who is also bringing the Wicked Witch to life in Snow White for Disney down the line. Check out the teaser for everything to come in 2023 down below!
nationalinterest.org

The Case for a South Korean Nuclear Bomb

Acquiring independent nuclear weapons is a choice of last resort, and it would not be a panacea for all the problems that South Korea faces in security, diplomacy, and unification. Nuclearization has long been a taboo inside the South Korean government. When analyzing arguments against South Korea’s development of independent...
TheWrap

‘Heart of Stone': Gal Gadot Promises ‘Extremely Epic’ Action-Thriller in Netflix First Look (Video)

”Wonder Woman“ star plays a CIA agent who must recover a valuable and dangerous asset. From “Extraction” to “The Gray Man,” Netflix has released plenty of action thrillers over the past few years. Now it is Gal Gadot’s turn to headline one with “Heart of Stone,” a spy film directed by Tom Harper (“Peaky Blinders”) and set for release next year.
MOVIES
Sara B

The Hotel Del Salto´s Chilling Story

The Hotel Del Salto, also known as The Tequendama Falls Hotel, is located in Cundinamarca, Colombia, approximately 30 km from Bogotá, in the Soacha department. The hotel sits directly across from a 180-meter-high natural waterfall, Tequendama Falls.
Vogue

With Nothing Compares, the Sinéad O’Connor Renaissance May Finally Be Happening

You can almost feel it – the reconsideration, long overdue. There’s that scene in Euphoria where Sydney Sweeney downs a bottle of wine to “Drink Before the War”, and belts out the lyrics. A deeper cut on Peaky Blinders’s last season – “In This Heart,” from 1994 – played over a pivotal funeral scene. Olivia Rodrigo covered “Nothing Compares 2 U” at a concert in Dublin this summer to rapturous cheers. And the rising post-punk band Fontaines DC claim “Troy” as a central influence on their acclaimed new album. Sinéad O’Connor nostalgia isn’t everywhere in the culture just yet – not like Kate Bush nostalgia – but it’s growing and, in the opinion of torch-carrying fans like me, it’s about time.
