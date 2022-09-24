ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Intruder arrested after entering Wingfield High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after male intruders entered Wingfield High School on Tuesday, September 27. According to the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the intruders entered the school through a locked back door that was made accessible by a student. Officials said an altercation ensued between the intruders and one of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting at American Best Inn in Jackson

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at American Best Inn on Highway 80. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 42-year-old Johnny McDonald, was confronted by Kentarrian Blanchard about […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for Ridgeland home invasion

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., announced that a man was sentenced in connection to a Ridgeland home invasion. According to Bramlett, 24-year-old Jordan Collins, of Jackson, was found guilty of multiple offenses, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed carjacking and conspiracy. The judge sentenced him to […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Fight at Wingfield precedes incidents in South Jackson, including carjacking, shooting, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — A fight at Wingfield High School seems to have sparked a series of incidents in South Jackson, police said. "We're trying to figure out exactly what happened and who was involved in those incidents," Assistant Chief Joe Wade said. "It filtered out to be a carjacking, another shooting incident that happened on Woody Drive, not far from here. And we also have a gunshot victim at the hospital. We're not sure where he got shot, or who shot him. But, based on what we have, it all stemmed from an altercation between some students and other students, possibly here at Wingfield High School."
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPD: America’s Best Inn shooting under investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are now investigating a shooting that happened at America’s Best Inn on Highway 80 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene and said a 42-year-old man sliced the mother of his child tires and busted out the windows to her vehicle during a domestic dispute. According to Sam Brown, the […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Suspect arrested in Jackson motel deadly shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson hit 93 homicides so far this year with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man at a Jackson motel. According to Jackson police, officers responded early Monday to the America's Best Inn on Highway 80, where they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Florida school district delivers water to Jackson high schools

JACKSON, Miss. — A Florida school district made a huge water donation Tuesday, even as they prepare for Hurricane Ian. The Duvall County Public Schools donated more than 30,000 bottles of water to Jackson Public Schools. Duvall County is in the Jacksonville, Florida, area. "That is absolutely amazing, especially...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man pleads guilty for killing father, grandmother in 2014

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and manslaughter in connection to the deaths of his father and grandmother. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Tyrone Liddell, Jr., 29, will serve a 30 year sentence with no early release in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Group rallies for people hit hard by Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national nonprofit marched alongside residents of Jackson through the downtown area Monday afternoon, calling for the state’s help with ending Jackson’s water crisis permanently. Dozen of protestors took to the streets of downtown Jackson, marching nearly a mile from Mount Helm Baptist Church to Capitol Street for a rally right […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Will Jackson receive its ARPA funds?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson could receive at least $84,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds due to a dollar-for-dollar match program. The funds are expected to be put towards water and sewer infrastructure in Hinds County. In an interview Monday afternoon with WJTV 12 News, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said […]
JACKSON, MS
MSNBC

Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’

Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg woman killed in one-car wreck early Saturday

A Vicksburg woman died early Saturday in a one-car wreck on North Washington Street near the Klondyke. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess said Ernessa Jackson, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:49 a.m. wreck. The cause of death was listed as blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen. No autopsy was ordered.
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve children were transported to Children’s of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool at a birthday party. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood.
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting outside Yazoo City post office

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a man who has been on the run for several months. Fernando Weekly was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and parole violation after officers found him at a home on Mollett Road in Benton. Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said Weekly had been on […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Water giveaways held by Jackson museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s boil water notice may be lifted, but the International Museum of Muslim Cultures is still helping to get clean water and hand sanitizer to their neighbors in the city. The museum partnered with the Islamic Relief USA and the People’s Advocacy Institute for a distribution on East Pascagoula Street Saturday. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Registration open for Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will take place on Sunday, October 2. The event will have fun festivities for the whole family. Registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a One Mile Fun Run/Walk starting at 2:00 p.m. According to organizers, donations raised by the Walk for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPD: Man arrested while washing vehicle he stole

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Delmontries Clinton, 39, was arrested on Sunday, September 25 after police received information that the stolen vehicle was at a home on Randall Street. Officers said they found Clinton washing the […]
JACKSON, MS

