The Detroit Lions did not have a very good weekend. Apart from losing their second game of the season in a 28-24 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings on the road Sunday, the Lions also saw star running back D’Andre Swift sustain an upper-body injury that could force him to miss multiple games. If anything, Swift doesn’t seem to need to go under the knife to repair the injury, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO