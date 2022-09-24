2022 Laver Cup, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch Djokovic/Tiafoe

The 2022 Laver Cup will continue on Saturday night with the Night Sessions, they will feature Novak Djokovic facing Frances Tiafoe in the men’s singles match as we get to see Djokovic for the first time in a while.

In the second session, we will see Djokovic/Berrettini vs. De Minaur/Sock in the men’s doubles to finish out Day 2.

This will be another great day of the tournament, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action.

2022 Laver Cup

Federer/Nadal vs. Sock/Tiafoe

When: Friday, September 23

Friday, September 23 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET (approx.)

2:00 p.m. ET (approx.) TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Rosters for Team Europe and Team World:

Team Europe: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini (alternate)

Team World: Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, Jack Sock, Tommy Paul (alternate)

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.