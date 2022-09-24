ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

2022 Laver Cup, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch Djokovic/Tiafoe

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbBhF_0i8uzCCh00

The 2022 Laver Cup will continue on Saturday night with the Night Sessions, they will feature Novak Djokovic facing Frances Tiafoe in the men’s singles match as we get to see Djokovic for the first time in a while.

In the second session, we will see Djokovic/Berrettini vs. De Minaur/Sock in the men’s doubles to finish out Day 2.

This will be another great day of the tournament, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action.

2022 Laver Cup

Federer/Nadal vs. Sock/Tiafoe

  • When: Friday, September 23
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET (approx.)
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Rosters for Team Europe and Team World:

Team Europe: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini (alternate)

Team World: Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, Jack Sock, Tommy Paul (alternate)

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy